Cleveland Indians: 5

Baltimore Orioles: 6

Short and Sweet

While not quite the offensive outpouring that lead the Indians to average six runs per game over their last 22, but given the Indians offense and Orioles pitching staff, everyone knew the runs would be coming home. Fans didn’t have to wait long as Francisco Lindor lead off the game with a hit and, despite getting picked off second, a Jose Ramirez walk made Edwin Encarnacion‘s upper deck shot a two pointer. The Orioles answered in the bottom half with a Manny Machado solo shot and tied it in the second when Johnathan Schoop hit another one out against Josh Tomlin.

The Indians would add three more in the top of four capped by a two run, Francisco Lindor double, but the Orioles and Machado would come back just one inning later with a three run home run to ruin Tomlin’s already shaky night. With the starters out, things calmed down a bit until Bryan Shaw allowed consecutive doubles in the 7th to give the birds the lead. While the Indians would threaten in the 9th, the lead would stand and Shaw would take the loss that ended the Tribe’s six game win streak.

Tribe Top Three

3. Boone Logan – RP – 13% of vote

While Tomlin struggled and Shaw blew it, Logan was dominant as were Nick Goody and Zach McAllister. Logan came in for Goody with one out in the 6th and struck out three straight before giving way to Shaw who didn’t record an out before blowing the game.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 34% of vote

Although he cost the Tribe a run when he was picked off in the first, Lindor was also one of the Tribe’s top offensive performers on the night with a two run double. He also walked.

1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 50% of vote

The parrot has continued his torrid June with a two run home run in the first inning tonight to post the Indians to an early lead. He now has RBI in three straight, totaling 8 for those games with three home runs, a double and three walks (one tonight).

Honorable Mention

Austin Jackson now has a four game hitting streak with five RBI and five walks during the streak. He had a run and an RBI today with a single and a walk, but can’t buy a vote in the #TribeTopThree poll.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Game three of four between Cleveland and Baltimore will take place at 7:05 PM on Wednesday night with Carlos Carrasco toeing the rubber against Kevin Gausman.