Cleveland Indians: 6

Baltimore Orioles: 2



Short and Sweet

It wasn’t pretty early from Mike Clevinger, allowing 11 baserunners in 5 innings, but “The Flow” was able to finish the day while only allowing two earned runs. The offense, led by Austin Jackson, scored 6 runs on Baltimore – their 19th straight game allowing 5 or more runs. The bullpen was outstanding, holding the O’s scoreless in four innings pitched, and Cleveland coasted easily to the win.

Tribe Top Three

3. Mike Clevinger – SP – 13% of vote

Clevinger walked the tight rope early in his start, but with timely strikeouts and a couple GIDPs, he managed to labor through 5 innings and hand the ball to the Indians very competent bullpen. He even picked up the win, and is now 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA.

2. The bullpen – 15% of vote

After Mike Clevinger’s adventurous start, the bullpen came in and slammed the door on Baltimore. Zach McAllister, Boone, Logan, Nick Goody, Bryan Shaw, and Andrew Miller combined for 4 nearly flawless innings, allowing only 5 baserunners, and giving up one run late.



1. Austin Jackson – CF – 66% of vote

Jackson was signed to a minor league contract in the spring, but has delivered with a big year so far in 2017. That continued Thursday, when he knocked in 3 of Cleveland’s 6 runs. No Cleveland hit was bigger on the night than his two-run, two-out single in the third inning with the bases loaded. It gave the Tribe a 4-2 lead, and they never looked back.

Honorable Mention

Carlos Santana – 1B – 6% of vote Despite struggling this season vs. left-handed pitchers, Santana came through Thursday with two hits against Wade Miley, including a ground ball to the right side that beat the shift. He also drew a walk, and while his night wasn’t flashy, the traffic on the base paths is always a welcome sight.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Cleveland returns from their road trip tomorrow to begin a weekend series with the 2nd place Minnesota Twins. Trevor Bauer (6-5, 5.54 ERA) will face southpaw Adalberto Mejia (1-3, 5.53 ERA).