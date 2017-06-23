Short and Sweet

Trevor Bauer gets the call for the Indians in tonight’s contest against southpaw Adalberto Mejia. Bauer has a quick first inning recording a groundout and two strikeouts. Mejia would get two ground ball outs and a presumed third out, but instead Lindor reaches on a fielding error. After walking Encarnacion, Carlos Santana would ground out to shortshop Jorge Polanco to end the frame. Max Kepler would lead off the second inning of play with a line drive double to right field and is in scoring position. Eddie Rosario would single on a infield single and give the Twins an early 1-0 lead. The score increases to 3-0 after a Polanco home run still only in the second inning.

Brian Dozier would double to center field and extend the lead to 4-0 making Bauer’s night one to forget presumably. Overall, Mejia would silence the Tribe bats during the game only giving up four hits altogether and giving Bauer his sixth loss of the season in a 5-0 Twins victory.

#TribeTopThree:

Zimmer- 62% of Twitter vote He would come on as a pinch hitter and doubled in the bottom of the ninth inning but was left stranded. Trevor Bauer- 17% of vote He went 6.2 innings giving up eight hits and five earned runs while walking one and striking out four batters. Lonnie Chisenhall- 17% of vote Chisenhall would go 1-4 at the plate recording a base hit.

Honorable Mention:

Daniel Robertson-4% of vote

Robertson would finally break out of his hitless slump by getting on base once by hitting a single.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Game 2 of the series gets under way at 4:10 p.m. tomorrow with Kirk Gibson squaring off against Corey Kluber at Progressive Field!!