Cleveland – 2

Minnesota – 4

Short and Sweet:



Corey Kluber was dominant once again and struck out a season high 13 batters, but the Tribe offense seemed to be in a slumber most of the day and failed to capitalize on its scoring opportunities with timely hits.

The Indians immediately started from behind in this one after two errors in the first inning allowed the Twins to score two unearned runs off starter Kluber to make it 2-0. The first error came on a throw by Jason Kipnis allowing leadoff hitter Brian Dozier to reach safely. After Joe Mauer walked, Robbie Grossman hit a double to score Dozier. Grossman later scored from third after a wild pickoff thrown by Yan Gomes. Kluber escaped further damage by striking out Kennys Vargas and then got a flyout to end the inning.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo home run for the Indians in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. Later, the Tribe got on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Francisco Lindor hit a ground ball with two runners on base and the Twins got a force out at second, but the throw to first to try to get Lindor got away for an error and allowed Gomes to scamper home to tie the score.

However, in the top of the eighth inning, Cody Allen entered to relieve Kluber and then gave up a homer to the first batter he faced, Dozier, to put the Twins back in front 3-2. Former Indian Chris Gimenez finished the scoring with a solo home run in the 9th to make it 4-2.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Kluber – 97% of Twitter vote

Kluber was masterful yet again this season and was in complete control after two errors in the first inning. He allowed just three hits and two walks in seven innings. Both runs scored against him were unearned. He deserved a better fate today.

2. Ramirez – 3% of Twitter vote

Ramirez hopes the calendar just stays stuck in June as long as possible as he’s been rolling this month. His home run today gives him 12 this year and establishes a career-high for a season.

3. Austin Jackson – 0% of Twitter vote

Jackson continues his recent stretch of good play and banged out two base hits in four plate appearances. He’s now hitting .300 for the season.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The finale of the three-game series begins at 1:10 p.m. tomorrow at Progressive Field in Cleveland with Ervin Santana (9-4, 2.97 ERA) taking the hill for the Twins. Santana looks to bounce back from a rather rough outing on June 20 when, despite earning the win, he gave up 10 hits and six runs in 5 innings against the White Sox. The Indians counter with Josh Tomlin (4-8, 6.07 ERA), who also had difficult time in his last start on June 20 against Baltimore when he gave up 8 hits and 5 runs in 4.2 innings against the Orioles.