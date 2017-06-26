Texas Rangers: 9

Cleveland Indians: 15

Short and Sweet

Well, that escalated quickly. After averaging about two runs allowed per start this year, Carlos Carrasco gave up seven in the first two innings thanks largely to three run home runs from Adrien Beltre and Elvis Andrus. He did manage to pitch into the fourth, when he allowed a home run to Joey Gallo, making this his worst start since last August when he allowed 8 in 3.2 innings against Minnesota. In that game, Carrasco only allowed two home runs.

The Indians had scored one in the first and in the third, but the Rangers add on in the fourth and another Andrus home run off Dan Otero in relief made a comeback seem impossible. It was about time the Indians did something impossible.

Cleveland added one more in the bottom of the fourth before using some well placed hits and ground outs to score four in the fifth. Now only down two, Jose Ramirez got on base for the fourth consecutive time in the game with a single and scored on a Carlos Santana single. After a Brandon Guyer single loaded the bases with none out, Lonnie Chisenhall brought home the game tying and go ahead run with a single up the middle. They added two more in the 6th and three more in the seventh thanks to four doubles and the route was one, only in the other direction.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – 1B – 22% of vote

It had been 20 games without a double for Santana, but he broke that streak (tying Grady Sizemore for 20th most in Indians history) and hit a single as well, knocking in three and scoring three.

2. Roberto Perez – C – 26% of vote

While it was a largely single driven offense tonight, Perez had two doubles and scored twice. He also walked twice including a bases loaded base on balls to score one of his two runs batted in.

1. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF – 40% of vote

It was Chisenhall’s single up the middle that gave the Tribe their first lead of the night, but they wouldn’t have gotten as close as they were without his earlier efforts. Overall, he hit safely three times, scored twice and knocked in three.

Honorable Mention

Lead-Off Men: With Jason Kipnis‘ 8th inning single, the Indians first hitter in each inning reached base safely.

Jose Ramirez was one of those major set up men, reaching safely four times and scoring three.

Bryan Shaw earned the win thanks to 1.1 perfect innings with a runner stranded and a strike out.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will look to replicate their explosive offense tomorrow night at 7:10 PM against Tyson Ross. Mike Clevinger will look to make his third straight start with fewer than three runs allowed while attempting to increase his innings per start.