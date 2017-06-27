Cleveland – 1

Texas – 2

Short and Sweet:

Compared to last night’s breath-taking game one rally, game two has been much more tame. Cleveland struck first in the second inning with an RBI single off the bat of Lonnie Chisenhall, with not much else to follow.

Going into the third inning with a walk for Yan Gomes, the Indians had a streak of 11 straight innings during this series of getting their lead-offs on base.

The Texas Rangers answered back in the fifth with a solo shot to the bleachers from Robinson Chirinos. Indians starter Mike Clevinger made the mistake of leaving the pitch belt high above the plate, allowing Texas to tie things up at one.

Clevinger had a pretty good evening aside from that single mistake, going six innings. He gave up just two walks, two hits and a run while striking out a career-high nine batters before letting the ‘pen take over. Texas’ starter Tyson Ross had a night similar to Clevinger’s. Six innings pitched, a single run off two hits, two walks, with the difference being his five strikeouts to Clevinger’s nine.

A bullpen mix of Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen did three innings of work, striking out seven. With one swing of the bat in the top of the ninth, Allen gave up a solo home run to Adrian Beltre, allowing the Rangers to take the lead for the first time in the game.

The Tribe, with their backs against the wall in the bottom of the ninth inning, got a 1-out base hit from LF Michael Brantley with the go-ahead run waiting behind him. Both Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez, who have both been very hot as of late, could not get the job done.

Cleveland falls to the Rangers, evening the series at a game piece. Currently, this ties them for first place with Minnesota who was a half game behind prior to tonight’s loss.

Tribe Top Three:

While we wait for a much needed walkoff (we can all hope) let's do this #TribeTopThree thing, shall we?

1. Mike Clevinger – Position – 65% of Twitter vote

Clevinger continues to come out and show his worth to this team in almost every start this season. He kept the Rangers at bay, giving up a single run on two hits, through six innings of work. In those six innings, Clevinger struck out a career high nine batters.

2. Jose Ramirez – Position – 15% of Twitter vote

I was surprised that Ramirez was voted above Lonnie, but I’ll go with it. Jose has been on fire through June, which is noticeable even in a losing game where he didn’t have a hit through three at bats. What did he do? Got on base via walk in the second, ending up as the run that Chisenhall got in to put Cleveland on the board first.

3. Lonnie Chisenhall – Position – 14% of Twitter vote

Lonnie’s bat was the only one today that came to the park with any sort of spark. After last night’s game it’s a little deflating, but he got a run in which is more than eight other guys in the order can say tonight.

Honorable Mention:



The Bullpen was locked in through all three innings they were used in. Shaw and Miller came out and shut out the side with five K’s between the two of them. Closer Cody Allen struck out two, however gave up the difference maker in the game, a solo shot to Beltre.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Game three’s match up at Progressive Field should be a good one! Texas puts up RHP Yu Darvish against Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer for the 7:10 start. It’s the hope that Bauer will bounce back into the swing of things after a rough last outing (or more specifically, rough inning).