Texas Rangers: 3

Cleveland Indians: 5

Short and Sweet

The Indians opened up the scoring early in this game thanks to a Nomar Mazara error on the first play of the game. Jason Kipnis was safe at second on the play, then scored on a Francisco Lindor single one batter later. Kipnis would reach base in a more conventional manner in the third (a walk) and Lindor would single again to start a two run rally with Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez knocking in runs.

Trevor Bauer looked sharp from the first inning as he retired the first eight batters in order and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth. In the fifth, even his good start couldn’t survive the hot streak of Robinson Chirinos who hit a solo home run, his third of the series and his fourth consecutive game with a long ball. Bauer would continue on without further incident, allowing two base runners in only one inning (the sixth) and pitching into the seventh. Andrew Miller would finish that inning and all of the next with the Indians scoring two more between frames to cement the lead.

Tribe Top Three

3. Michael Brantley – LF – 7% of vote

The Indians left fielder came through twice tonight, knocking in two runs that were pivotal in the 5-3 win.

2. Andrew Miller – RP – 14% of vote

While the game wasn’t really in doubt at the time, Terry Francona went to Miller immediately after Bauer (although it was actually Mickey Callaway who made the walk) and it worked perfectly. Miller struck out four of five and earned his 17th hold of the season.

1. Trevor Bauer – SP – 76% of vote

Bauer earned the win by going 6.1 innings and allowing just one run on three hits and a walk. He only struck out three, but did a great job inducing weak contact and his defense helped him out greatly with a couple incredible plays.

Honorable Mention

Jason Kipnis did a great job getting on base as the lead-off hitter tonight and scored twice on two hits.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Tribe will get going early tomorrow as Andrew Cashner clashes with Corey Kluber at 12:10 PM to wrap up this four game set.