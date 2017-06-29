Texas Rangers: 1

Cleveland Indians: 5

Short and Sweet

There’s not turning off the Rangers power machine and Corey Kluber found that out early today with a Nomar Mazara first inning home run on an 0-2 count. After the home run, however, Kluber put a wrench in that machine, striking out 12 total in eight innings without allowing another run.

The Indians would get on the board and take the lead in the third when Yan Gomes singled and Bradley Zimmer beat out a ground ball to second for another hit. Both advanced on a wild pitch and, after a Francisco Lindor ground ball would score Gomes, Zimmer came home on another wild pitch, this time one that didn’t even leave the infield dirt. The Indians would add on in the sixth for a 5-1 lead and Kluber would make it stand up. Bryan Shaw finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Tribe Top Three

3. Lonnie Chisenhall – PH/RF – 11% of vote

Brandon Guyer started the game in right and went hitless, but when the Rangers went to the bullpen in the sixth, Terry Francona went to his bench and brought in the red hot Chisenhall who doubled home two runs to extend the lead.

2. Michael Brantley – LF – 15% of vote

Brantley pulled off the rare double-double with two doubles and two walks in his four at bats. He also scored a run during the three run sixth.

1. Corey Kluber – SP – 70% of vote

For the fourth start in a row and fifth out of six since returning from the DL, Kluber struck out more than 10 batters as he K’d 12 Rangers in 8 innings. The four straight with double digit K’s is a franchise record and his 1,041 career strike outs tie him with Luis Tiant for 10th most in Indians history. He’s played in about 60 fewer games than Tiant did for Cleveland. Next up is Mike Garcia at 1,095.

As far as this game is concerned, Kluber allowed just three hits, one walk and one run in his eight innings.

Honorable Mention

Zimmer’s infield single and aggressive baserunning gave the Tribe the early lead.

Encarnacion had an RBI single in the sixth and scored a run.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: With the Rangers leaving town, the Indians will now take on the Tigers for four in Detroit including a double header Saturday. Friday night’s game will feature Josh Tomlin and Anibal Sanchez and will start at 7:10 PM. Both starting pitchers have an ERA above 6.00 although Sanchez has been better of late while Tomlin has had four absolutely terrible starts in a row. Expect a low scoring game.