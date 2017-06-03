Cleveland Indians: 5

Kansas City Royals: 12

Short and Sweet

It appeared the Indians may have finally gotten past their offensive struggles against pitchers they should have no problem against when both Carlos Santana and Bradley Zimmer homered early in this one, but in the end Jason Hammel was able to shut down the Tribe long enough for the Royals to come back again.

After a strong first four innings, Carlos Carrasco was able to retire just a single batter in the fifth as he allowed two singles, two doubles and a walk for four runs. Nick Goody then allowed his first run of the season (AAA and MLB combined) to score on a Lorenzo Cain home run that gave Carrasco five earned runs in 4.1 innings.

The Tribe’s defense hasn’t been great this year, but it was particularly ugly today as Jason Kipnis and Austin Jackson made errors on routine plays, Zimmer slipped while trying to throw out a runner at home and Jose Ramirez deflected a ball into left field with two outs and the bases loaded. While only the Jackson play lead to unearned runs (Ramirez’s play came when the inning should have been over after Jackson’s error), they all compounded to make Indians pitchers work harder and longer than they should have needed to.

Tribe Top Three

3. Michael Brantley – LF – 10% of vote

Michael Brantley went 1 for 3 with a double and would have scored if not for being replaced on the bases by Dan Robertson. Most importantly, Brantley didn’t make any defensive mistakes.



2. Carlos Santana – 1B – 30% of vote

Santana put the Indians on the board first with a solo home run to lead off the second. He did hurt the team slightly, however, with a dropped catch on a steal of first in the ugly fifth inning. He added a two run double in the eighth, but the game was essentially decided by this point.

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 60% of vote

Zimmer had his first full day off in the big leagues on Friday and responded today with an argument to never let that happen again. He brought home the second and third Tribe runs with a home run to center and possibly saved a couple with a nice running catch in center.

Honorable Mention

Boone Logan was the only Indians pitcher not to allow a run today, pitching one inning where he walked the first batter then induced a double play to eliminate the runner.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will wrap up their three game set against Kansas City with Trevor Bauer on the mound looking to avoid the sweep. Rookie left hander (is there any other kind?) will make his second career start and first against the Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM Eastern.