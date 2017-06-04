Cleveland Indians: 8

Kansas City Royals: 0

Short and Sweet

As far as elapsed time is concerned, this should probably be half about the game and half about the rain delay. The Indians and Royals only made it through one inning and five outs before a two hour rain delay forced an early exit for both Trevor Bauer and Eric Skoglund, but not before the Tribe pushed ahead four to nothing in the top of the second. Dan Otero came in to finish the second on one pitch once play resumed and threw the next two innings without incident.

Travis Wood and the Royals weren’t so lucky as the Tribe put up two more in the fourth off Wood and another in the fifth off Seth Maness. In the sixth, a Jason Kipnis home run was just piling on. With a few days off behind them and one coming up tomorrow, Terry Francona went to his big three to finish the game as Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen finished out the six pitcher shut out.

Tribe Top Three

3. Jason Kipnis – 2B – 20% of vote

In a day with plenty of offense, Kipnis was the most offensive as he nearly hit a grand slam (it ended up being a sac fly), then actually did hit one out later. He walked, scored twice and knocked in two.

2. Dan Otero – RP – 27% of vote

The first man into the first man into the fire after the rain, Otero allowed just one baserunner and retired him on a double play. He went 2.1 innings and stranded two runners, allowing the Indians to use only six pitchers and keep the game from every being in doubt.

1. Dan Robertson – LF – 40% of vote

Giving Michael Brantley a day off, Robertson continued to come up in the clutch with a pair of two out RBI hits. The first was a double and the second a single, knocking in three although he was tagged out trying to go to third on the double.

Honorable Mention

Roberto Perez came through big early with a two RBI double.

Zach McAllister, Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen allowed just four hits and one walk between them and didn’t allow a run.

Trevor Bauer looked good to start the game and was only pulled early due to the rain. He pitched 1.2 scoreless, allowing just two hits and inducing a double play off his foot.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians have Monday off to collect their thoughts and travel to Colorado for two with the Rockies. The Rox will throw two rookies at the Indians, starting with the right hander Antonio Senzatela on Tuesday. Mike Clevinger will start for the Tribe Tuesday night at 8:40 PM.