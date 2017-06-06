Cleveland – 3

Colorado – 11

Short and Sweet:

Cleveland came up short this evening against the hot Colorado Rockies ballclub. In the fifth, RF Lonnie Chisenhall his a “welcome back” solo homer to center, putting Cleveland on the board for the first time. The bats stayed restless but quiet through the game until rookie Bradley Zimmer‘s at bat in the top of the seventh. The centerfielder hit his fourth home run of the season, a 2-run opposite-field shot, inching Cleveland closer to the Rockies’ lead.

Colorado got the best of starter Mike Clevinger in the situation he would least expect a run in. Clevinger walked former Indians prospect C Tony Wolters to load the bases for the pitcher Antonio Senzatela, where Senzatela then hit a 3-run double to put the Rockies up first in the second. To follow in the third, Carlos Gonzalez hit a 3-run homer off Clevinger, who struggled throughout his start with hitting the strike zone by just enough (threw 59% strikes, his lowest in a start this season).

In the fifth inning, after reliever Zach McAllister took over for Clevinger, former Indian 1B Mark Reynolds went yard for a 3-run homer, putting Colorado up seven runs over Cleveland. His home run scored Gonzalez and CF Charlie Blackmon, who safely stole second and reached third on an error (31st error for Cleveland) by SS Francisco Lindor on a pick-off attempt by Yan Gomes.

Reynolds hit his second homer of the night, a 2-run shot, off righty Nick Goody who has been very good this season for Cleveland. This would be the second game Goody has given up an earned run or more after going 17 appearances without a single ER credited to him.

In the eighth, Blackmon singled off Boone Logan, and stole second after a pitching change put set-up man Bryan Shaw on the mound. With Blackmon in scoring, 2B DJ LeMahieu singled, bringing in another run, extending the Rockies lead to eight runs over Cleveland.

The Indians would try to claw their way back with a lead off single from Carlos Santana in the ninth, however the attempt was cut short on a double play ball from Ramirez. Zimmer struck out for the final out of the game, giving the Rockies their 37th win of the season.

Tribe Top Three Two:

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF

Zimmer’s fourth home run of the season went oppo, driving in 3B Jose Ramirez, inching Cleveland closer to the Rockies lead. Before tonight’s game, Zimmer batted a .269 (.333 BABIP) with men on base, striking out just 32.1% of the time and drove in 10.

2. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF

Lonnie came back ready to play after being on the DL since May 22nd for a concussion after running into the centerfield wall. He put up the only run on the board for Cleveland on a solo home run to center in the fifth. He also got a single in the third, going 2-3 in tonight’s game. Welcome back, Chisenhall.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

It’s a day game tomorrow at Coors Field for game two of the series. Trevor Bauer will make his 12th start of the season, after only pitching 1.2 innings in Sunday’s game in Kansas City due to a rain delay. Colorado will put southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound who is 6-3 in his first major league season with 8 out of 11 quality starts. First pitched set for 3:10!