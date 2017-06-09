Chicago White Sox: 3

Cleveland Indians: 7



Short and Sweet

The Indians got on the board first tonight after a short rain delay, bringing home Jason Kipnis in the first inning after a double and a Michael Brantley single, but it was another slow start to the Indians offense overall. Corey Kluber‘s command was just a little off and he walked two in six innings, leading to three runs allowed.

The White Sox would slowly allow their lead to deteriorate, however, as Miguel Gonzalez walked one run in (after an impressive at bat from Bradley Zimmer) and gave up two more later in the fifth on a massive Edwin Encarnacion home run that went deep into the trees in center.

Andrew Miller came if for the two inning hold for Cleveland and, despite possibly destroying Jose Abreu‘s knee, had no issues burning through the Chicago line-up. Encarnacion got things started again in the bottom of the eighth, hitting safely for the first of four consecutive hits that scored three runs and gave the Indians a safety cushion.

Tribe Top Three

3. Corey Kluber – SP – 11% of vote

Kluber allowed seven hits and two walks tonight, but limited the damage to just three runs across six innings, largely thanks to his six K’s. Most of his hits allowed were on weak contact and thanks to Miller and Encarnacion, he was able to earn the win.

2. Lonnie Chisenhall – RF – 15% of vote

Since coming back from the DL, all Chisenhall has done is mash. He hit another two doubles tonight, scoring a run and knocking in another after having two hits in his first game back including a home run.

1. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 70% of vote

In one of Encarnacion’s best games ever as an Indian, he went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBI and the home run mentioned earlier. He was removed for a pinch runner in the 8th, but that single also lead to a run. Since Kluber gave up three, Cleveland needed every bit of Encarnacion’s offense tonight.

Honorable Mention

Andrew Miller pitched two innings and struck out four including three of his last four hitters faced.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will have another fireworks show tomorrow night after the game and a Carlos Santana jersey for those in attendance. Left hander David Holmberg will be making his third start after beginning the year in the bullpen. Despite giving up just one run in eight relief appearances, he’s struggled in both starts and hasn’t been able to pitch beyond the fourth. Josh Tomlin will go for the Tribe when they start at 7:15 PM.