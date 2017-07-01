Cleveland – 4

Detroit – 7

Short and Sweet:



Nicholas Castellanos would get the Tigers in the hit column with a base hit in the bottom of the second inning and would threaten Josh Tomlin as the first two batters reach base. Bradley Zimmer robs Mikie Mahtook of extra bases and prevents the Tigers from scoring first with an excellent diving catch for the second out of the inning. Tomlin walks James McCann to load the bases for Jose Iglesias who grounds out to end the frame. Carlos Santana gets the first hit of the afternoon for the Indians with a single and Zimmer steps to the batters box. Yan Gomes would hit a ground rule double to right field, and Jason Kipnis gets the Tribe on the board with a sacrifice fly, his 26th RBI of the season. J.D. Martinez ties the game up in the third inning with a home run, his 14th of the year knotting the score at 1-1. Miguel Cabrera goes back to back off Tomlin putting Detroit ahead 2-1.

The bottom of the fourth inning begins the same way the second inning did, with two singles for the Tigers as Tomlins pitch count continues to get higher. Jose Iglesias extends the lead with a two run double and a 4-1 Detroit lead. Jose Ramirez leads off the seventh inning, and Lonnie Chisenhall brings him home with an RBI base hit making it a 4-2 ballgame. This would end the afternoon for Anibal Sanchez as the Tigers turn it over to the bullpen. Carlos Santana ties the game 4-4 in the seventh as the trend continues for the Tigers relievers giving up runs and imploding in the late innings. However, the Tigers would respond scoring three runs and winning the first game of the twin bill.

Tribe Top Three:



Carlos Santana- 50% of Twitter Vote Santana would hit the game tying home run, his tenth of the season. Jose Ramirez- 50% of vote Lonnie Chisenhall- 0% of vote

Honorable Mention:



Zach McAllister went 1.1 innings giving up only one hit and three strikeouts.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 7:15 p.m tonight with Carlos Carrasco and Jordan Zimmermann squaring off from Comerica Park.