Cleveland -4

Detroit -1

Short and Sweet:



Despite not being in the hit column early in the game, the Tribe batters specifically Carlos Santana, have done a good job at making Jordan Zimmermann throw thirty four pitches already in the second inning. Nicholas Castellanos would double to lead off the bottom of the second inning off Carlos Carrasco. Mikie Mahtook would hit an RBI single scoring Castellanos and the Tigers are up 1-0 early. Michael Brantley would get the Tribes first hit of the night in the fourth inning with a one out single to right fielder J.D. Martinez. Mahtook would continue to be a thorn in the Indians’ side as he leads off the bottom of the fourth with a double to center field but would be left stranded in scoring position.

Roberto Perez would single in the top of the sixth and Jason Kipnis doubles with no outs as Francisco Lindor steps up to the plate. Lindor strikes out swinging for the first out of the frame with Brantley due up. He would groundout to second base but still produce an RBI knotting the score at one apiece. Edwin Encarnacion would single home a run, and Jose Ramirez would hit a deep fly ball to right field giving the Indians a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Edwin Encarnacion- 3% of Twitter vote- EE would go 1-4 in the nightcap with one RBI and one run scored

2. Carlos Carrasco- 37% of vote- Carrasco’s outing would end after 7.o strong innings only giving up a run and seven strikeouts

Jose Ramirez- 60% of vote- He would go 1-4 in the game with a home run to make the score 4-1 and break the game open for the Tribe

Honorable Mention:



Michael Brantley adds an RBI of his own also going 1-4 in the game

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The finale of the series features Steve Clevinger for the Tribe up against Justin Verlander for the Tigers at beginning at 1:10 p.m. from Comerica Park.