Cleveland -11

San Diego -2

Short and Sweet:



Josh Tomlin is on the bump tonight for the Tribe, and he cruises through the first three Padres batters on just nine pitches. The Padres counter with Dinelson Lamet who is 3-2 on the season with an ERA of 5.35, and Francisco Lindor gets the Indians on the hit column with a sharp ground ball to right field. Michael Brantley shows off his speed on the base paths with a RBI triple again to the right fielder scoring Lindor for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jose Ramirez adds to the lead with a two run blast to center field making the score 3-0, and causing Lamet’s ERA to skyrocket to a grisly 5.97 early in the contest. Bradley Zimmer leads off the bottom of the second with a single, and steals second base on a ball in the dirt by the Padres’ pitcher.

The Indians would again threaten in the third with a walk to Brantley, base hit for Encarnacion, and Ramirez reaches first on a fielding error by Lamet loading the bases with no outs. Lonnie Chisenhall hits a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 4-0 and the frame continues. Zimmer adds to the party by flying into an inning ending double play but still produces an RBI and it becomes 5-0. Tomlins’ no hit bid ends in the top of the fifth as Hunter Renfroe ropes a double and moves to third on a single by Cory Spangenberg as the Padres finally get a runner in scoring position. Erick Aybar adds to Tomlins’ dreadful inning with a ground rule double getting their first run on the board and still threatening. The inning finally ends with the Indians still holding on to a 5-2 score. Encarnacion gives the Tribe a cushion with a solo shot to center, his eighteenth of the season, and a 6-2 lead, ending Lamets’ night. Yan Gomes adds a home run of his own in the sixth inning widening the margin to 7-2. Encarnacion gets his third hit of the night, as does Jose Ramirez both producing runs in the process and the Indians control the scoreboard as it is 9-2.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Encarnacion- 21% of vote

EE goes a career high 4 for 5 and a triple short of the cycle. He also knocked in 2 RBI and touched home plate 3 times himself.

2. Tomlin-30% of vote

Tomlin goes 7 strong innings giving up just two hits while not walking a single batter and striking out six Padres.

1. Ramirez-44% of vote

Jose ends his night by going 3 for 5 along with 3 RBIs of his own and scoring a run.

Honorable Mention:



Michael Brantley- 5% of vote goes 2-4 with a RBI and coming home twice in the blowout.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians welcome the Tigers for a three game set for the second straight weekend with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 pm EST. The matchup is Jordan Zimmermann up against Cookie Carrasco from Progressive Field.