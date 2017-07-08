Cleveland -4

Detroit -0

Short and Sweet:



The Indians’ Mike Clevinger despite throwing eighteen pitches in the first inning, works around a leadoff walk to Ian Kinsler and a single by Justin Upton. Kinsler gets picked off and caught stealing second base which is yet another base-running blunder by the Tigers. Jason Kipnis leads off the bottom of the first inning with a double (19th of the season) to right field as Frankie Lindor makes his first appearance of the night at the dish. Michael Brantley moves Kipnis to third base via fly out, with Edwin Encarnacion due up next who grounds out to end the threat. J.D. Martinez gets the Tigers in the hit column as he doubles off Clevinger to start off the second inning of play. No runs would be scored however, and the game remains scoreless through an inning and a half.

Kipnis would exit the game with an injured leg after he hobbled when he ground out in the bottom of the third inning and replaced by Erik Gonzalez. Lonnie Chisenhall continues his red hot first half of the season with a two out double, and Verlander intentionally walks Carlos Santana to have two runners on base for the first time tonight. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging as the shutout continues for both teams. Brantley finally puts runs on the board for the Indians with an RBI double in the fifth giving them a 1-0 lead. The Tribe hand the ball to Andrew Miller in the seventh inning in what has been a pitchers duel with neither team really gaining any momentum over the other. Erik Gonzalez hits a ground rule double down the right field line for the sixth hit of the evening for the Tribe. Carlos Santana grabs an insurance run for the Tribe by doubling home Chisenhall and extending the lead to 2-0 in the eighth inning. Bradley Zimmer follows that with an RBI triple and presumably putting the game away.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Carlos Santana- 6% of vote

He went 2-3 in the game with an RBI and a run scored.

2. Andrew Miller- 15% of vote

Miller Time worked two innings not giving up any hits and two strikeouts before handing it over to Cody Allen in a nonsave situation.

1. Clevinger- 73% of vote

He went 6 innings only allowing three hits, walking two and striking out four batters. This would be a much more consistent start than the last time these teams met.

Honorable Mention:



L0nnie Baseball- 6% of Twitter vote – Chiz continues his hot first half of the season scoring a run in what would be the insurance for the Tribe victory.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians and Tigers will finish up the series on Sunday Night Baseball with Justin Verlander versus Corey Kluber who was voted to represent the American League in the All-Star game but will not appear due to his start in the series finale. First pitch is set for 8:05 EST from Progressive Field.