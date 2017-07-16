Cleveland -3

Oakland -7

Short and Sweet:



Brandon Guyer leads off for the Indians replacing the injured Lonnie Chisenhall who was placed on the 10 day disabled list on Friday. He hits a ground ball out to second baseman Jed Lowrie for the first out. Francisco Lindor steps to the plate and reaches on an infield single to third base for Michael Brantley. The inning ends quick as he hits into a double play and the Athletics come up to bat. Trevor Bauer is on the bump today for the Indians and after a seven pitch at bat serves up a leadoff single to Matt Joyce. Marcus Semien is up next and he draws a no out walk to immediately have a runner in scoring position. Potential trade target Yonder Alonso steps into the batters box for the first time today with the chance to get Oakland on the board first. He strikes out swinging and left fielder Khris Davis is up next. Bauer issues the second walk of the inning, but gets Lowrie to strike out swinging and is an out away from escaping trouble. First baseman for the Athletics, Ryon Healy gets a base hit scoring two runs and has the A’s first in the score column.

Another two run single for the Athletics and a 4-0 lead marks one of the worst starts of the season for Bauer whos ERA is a measly 5.59 in seventeen games. This is also one of the quickest pitching changes in recent weeks as relief pitcher Dan Otero is brought in to limit the damage to just four. He gets the A’s catcher to fly out to right field and the frame is finally over as the Tribe try to chip away at the scoreboard and try to get back in the game. Oakland’s starting pitcher Sean Manaea cruises through the second by recording two strikeouts and a ground ball. Matt Joyce gets his second hit of the afternoon but Brantley throws him out as he tried to get two bases, but Marcus Semien also gets his second hit as well a double to left field as Oakland threatens again. Jed Lowrie hits a solo shot and increases the lead to 5-0.

Brandon Guyer leads of the fourth inning for the Indians and draws a walk for Lindor. He doubles for his second hit of the contest with no outs as they try to avoid the shutout in the middle innings. Michael Brantley does just that by hitting a two RBI base hit and they are only down by three as it is 5-2. Frankie Lindor continues to crush the baseball today with another two bagger in the top of the sixth inning but left stranded without touching home plate. Carlos Santana leads off the seventh inning with the third double of the day for the Indians as they look to inch closer score wise. Another at bat and yet another double for Lindor who is keeping the Indians within striking distance as that is his fourth hit and third double in four attempts in today’s game. Matt Joyce makes it a 7-2 ballgame putting the final touch on the series and handing the Tribe their fourth straight loss. However, Abraham Almonte hits a solo shot his second of the year and its a 7-3 game.

Tribe Top Three:

3. Michael Brantley- 5% of vote

He knocked in the only two runs today for the Tribe.

2. Boone Logan- 13% of vote

Logan pitched 1.1 innings, walked a batter, and struck out two hitters.

1. Lindor- 82% of vote

Frankie smacked a single and three doubles going 4-4 from the plate today.

Honorable Mention:



Zach McAllister went two strong innings only giving up a single hit and one strikeout.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians look to get their first win of the second half as they continue their West Coast swing versus the Giants. First pitch is set at 10:15 with Josh Tomlin squaring off against leftie Matt Moore.