Cleveland Indians – 1

San Francisco Giants – 2



Short and Sweet

Mike Clevinger made his 6th consecutive start allowing 2 earned runs or less, and exited after 6 innings with the score tied 1-1. While Brandon Guyer initially gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an RBI triple in the third inning, he also largely caused the Giants to tie the game by committing an error in the sixth inning.

After that, the game turned into a battle of bullpens, and the Indians lost battle. The Indians didn’t manage a hit and only collected one walk in three innings against the Giants’ bullpen, while the Giants tallied 4 hits and two walks again the Tribe’s relievers.

Tribe Top Three

3. The Bullpen – 0% of vote

Despite getting no votes when the poll was run in the middle of the ninth inning, the bullpen did a good job initially. Bryan Shaw worked a scoreless 7th, and although Andrew Miller walked two to begin the 9th, Cody Allen came in and escaped the jam. However, Allen would allow a Conor Gillaspie leadoff double in the 10th, and Gillaspie would score on a Eduardo Nunez single, winning the game for San Francisco.

2. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 11% of vote

Zimmer was the only Indian to have multiple hits on Tuesday night, and also scored Cleveland’s first and only run. His second hit was an infield single, largely a product of his elite speed.



1. Mike Clevinger – SP – 89% of vote

In a game where the Indians’ bats didn’t come through, Clevinger did all that was asked of a starting pitcher: he kept the Indians in the game. The only run he allowed was unearned, following a two-base error on a fly ball to Brandon Guyer to right field in the 6th inning. His final line was 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 7 K, 2 BB.



Honorable Mention

Brandon Guyer – RF – 0% of vote

Guyer had the best and worst of times Tuesday, as he hit in Cleveland’s only run, but also prolonged the 6th inning with a critical two-base error that allowed the Giants to tie the game.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Indians will play the Giants in a 3:45 start tomorrow, with Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.65) taking the hill for Cleveland and Matt Cain (3-8, 5.56 ERA) pitching for San Francisco.