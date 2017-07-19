Cleveland -4

San Francisco -5

Short and Sweet:



Matt Cain retires the first three batters in a short first inning for the Indians. Carlos Carrasco gets the start today for the Tribe and serves up a leadoff double to Denard Span in the bottom of the first. Second baseman Miguel Gomez hits a sharp line drive to right field and the Giants have runners at the corners with nobody out. Brandon Crawford has the Giants on the board with an RBI groundout and they take the early lead 1-0 going to the second inning. Carlos Santana rips a double off the brick wall in center field to get a runner in scoring position with one out. However, the runner is not able to score as Abraham Almonte flies out to left and Roberto Perez grounds out to third as the leadoff double is wasted. Carlos Carrasco has an eight pitch at bat in the third and is able to draw a walk with the top of the order due up next.

Cain walks Bradley Zimmer and that is the second straight walk given up by the Giants starter but gets Lindor to line out for the second out. Michael Brantley gets the Indians on the board with a base hit, and a fine play by a sliding Carrasco to just dodge the tag to knot the game at one apiece. Jose Ramirez follows it up with a single of his own plating two more runs and the Tribe pulls ahead three to one still in the third inning of play. Roberto Perez gets his own double reaching the 309 ft. sign in right center but would be left stranded as the rally starter Carrasco strikes out swinging to end the fourth. Connor Gillaspie hits a deep fly ball that falls just short of a home run, but instead its a leadoff two bagger. A brilliant play at the hot corner, third baseman Jose Ramirez robs Nick Hundley of a base hit which was a huge play defensively for the Indians. The Tribe are retired in quick fashion in the fifth still clinging to a 3-1 lead as the game inches towards the later innings.

Denard Span gets the Giants within one with a solo shot and the score is trimmed to 3-2. Jose Ramirez gets his second hit of the afternoon, but will be for naught as Carlos Santana grounds into a double play. After the third leadoff double of the game for Crawford, Carrasco works out of a major jam getting Kelby Tomlinson to ground into a double play as we go to the seventh inning. The Indians grab an insurance run in the eighth on a two RBI single for Santana and it is a 4-2 lead now with only one out. That also marks the 1,000 career hit for Brantley in what has been a good day defensive wise for the Tribe. Pinch hitter Buster Posey comes in the bottom of the eighth inning with two men on and two outs, and doubles off reliever Bryan Shaw to give the Giants the 5-4 lead late in the contest.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Michael Brantley- 28% of Twitter vote

He went 2-4 today with two runs scored and one RBI.

2. JRam- 31% of Twitter vote

2-4 on the afternoon with two RBI and one walk.

1. Cookie Carrasco- 31% of Twitter vote

Carlos went 6 innings giving up six hits, two earned runs, and striking out six batters.

Honorable Mention:



Carlos Santana- 10% of Twitter vote

Santana went 2-4 as well producing an RBI.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



After a scheduled day off Thursday, the Indians return home on Friday night to face the last place Blue Jays from Progressive Field.