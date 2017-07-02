Cleveland – 11

Detroit – 8

Short and Sweet:



Justin Verlander probably hates facing the Indians even more after Tribe hitters pounced on him today with 9 hits and 7 runs including two HRs in just 3.1 innings. Verlander had come into the game with a streak of 331 games consecutively striking out at least one hitter. That ended today.

Leading the way was Jose Ramirez, who became the first player in team history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in a game twice in a single season. The previous game he accomplished the feat was June 17 at Minnesota. Ramirez hit his first home today in the top of the third to make it 3-0. Lonnie Chisenhall had hit a two-run blast in the second inning to begin the Tribe’s scoring. Ramirez later hit a 2-run bomb in the top of the fourth to make it 8-1.

Carlos Santana finished up the scoring for the Indians with a double in the top of the sixth to score Edwin Encarnacion and Ramirez to make it 11-1. The Tigers added a run in the bottom of the seventh to trim the deficit to 11-2 and then scored four runs off Boone Logan in the ninth including a three-run home run by James McCann to make it 11-6. Nicholas Castellanos then added a two-run homer to finish the scoring at 11-8. What had been thought to be a blowout changed and forced Terry Francona to bring in Cody Allen to get the last out and the save.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Jose Ramirez 3B – 86% of Twitter vote

Ramirez continues to roll through the first half and hopefully he’s rewarded with selection to the American League All-Star team later tonight. He finished a historic day batting 3-for-4 with two HRs, four RBI, four runs scored plus a BB. He’s now hitting .325 is the team co-leader with a .963 OPS.

2. Mike Clevinger SP – 12% of Twitter vote

Clevinger was a little shaky at the start after giving up five BBs, but he did not break. He struck out 7 and only allowed 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

3. Lonnie Chisenhall RF – 2% of Twitter vote

Chisenhall continues to rake for the Tribe and belted his 11th home run of the season. He’s been a valuable member of the Indians outfield and is tied with Ramirez with a .963 OPS in 189 plate appearances. Chisenhall is only two HRs from tying his career-high of 13 HR (2014).

Honorable Mention:



Carlos Santana also had a big day at the plate hitting 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, plus a walk.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



After a day off on Monday, Corey Kluber (7-2, 3.02 ERA) takes the mound at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday for the Indians as they return to Progressive Field to face the San Diego Padres in a three-game interleague series. The Padres will counter with Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.27 ERA). Kluber was red-hot in June posting a 4-0 record with a 1.26 ERA in six starts and will look to keep the momentum rolling. Cahill hasn’t pitched since May and returns to the rotation for San Diego after suffering a right shoulder strain.