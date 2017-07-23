Cleveland – 8

Toronto – 1

Short and Swee(p):



Moving Carlos Santana back into the leadoff position in the lineup paid immediate dividends today as he led off with a single to get things started. Francisco Lindor then followed with a well-placed bunt single and a bloop by Michael Brantley to score Santana and make it 1-0. Edwin Encarnacion flied out, but Jose Ramirez walked and then Brandon Guyer came up huge with a bases-loaded double to clear the bases to bump the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the third, Kevin Pillar hit a solo home run off Corey Kluber to make it 4-1 and conclude the scoring for Toronto. In the bottom of the fourth, Giovanny Urshela led off with a single and moved up to second after a wild pitch by J.A. Happ. Lindor then hit a one-out single to right to score Urshela to make it 5-1.

Brantley ended a 54-game homerless streak that stretched back into April when he hit a two-run home run to deep center field in the bottom of the sixth to increase the Indians lead to 7-1. The home run was the sixth of the season for Dr. Smooth. Abraham Almonte blasted a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh and Yan Gomes drove him in with a single to make it 8-1.

Mix in another dominating start by Kluber and it added up to a winning formula for the Tribe, who capped off the three-game series with a sweep of the Blue Jays.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Corey Kluber SP 95% of Twitter vote

Kluber continues an amazing run of starts and has 108 Ks in his last 10 starts, which is the most in club history during a 10-game span. He struck out a season-high 14 hitters today in 7.2 innings and gave up just five hits and one run during his appearance. Kluber is in the thick of early Cy Young consideration with Chris Sale of Boston.

2. Michael Brantley LF 5% of Twitter vote

Brantley sparked the offense with a home run as part of a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and three RBI.

3. Brandon Guyer RF 0% of Twitter vote

Guyer didn’t get any Twitter votes today, but he came up huge with a bases-loaded double in the first inning that opened the floodgates and provided Kluber with a comfortable four-run lead.

Honorable Mention:



Lindor went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. He’s rounding back into form we are used to seeing after a sluggish first half of the season by his standards.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Josh Tomlin (6-9, 5.74 ERA) looks to continue to build upon his last two appearances, both of which were quality starts, when he takes the mound at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Reds. The game is a makeup from a May 25 rainout. Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.96 ERA) gets the start for the Reds. He last appeared July 19 against Arizona and gave up 3 runs in 6 innings in that start.