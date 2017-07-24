Cincinnati Reds: 2

Cleveland Indians: 6

Short and Sweet

The Indians received pinnacle Josh Tomlin tonight as he went six and struck out six (all in a row) while walking just one and giving up just a two runs on two solo home runs by Scooter Gennett and Zack Cozart.

The Indians got on the board first in the first when Bradley Zimmer doubled to start the game and Francisco Lindor followed with a bunt single. While it looked like a big inning was on tap, the Tribe was only able to get one home as Michael Brantley flew out to center and Lindor was caught off first base for the double play. Both Tim Adleman and Josh Tomlin would dominate over the next three innings, however, keeping things at 1-0.

The Reds put up their solo home runs in the fifth and the sixth and each time the Tribe would respond. In the bottom of the fifth, it was a Roberto Perez double that returned the lead to Cleveland, then in the seventh they added to that. Carlos Santana lead off the inning with a solo home run, then Adleman walked Giovany Urshela, his last batter of the night. A walk and a single would load the bases, then Bradley Zimmer knocked in his second run of the night with another single to keep them loaded. Blake Wood was able to strike out Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley before ending the inning without further damage.

Tribe Top Three

3. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 30 of vote

Zimmer started the game with a double and scored the first run, then knocked in the go ahead run in the 5th with a sacrifice fly. In his fourth at bat, he hit a bases loaded single to increase the lead a little more.

2. Josh Tomlin – SP – 33% of vote

As mentioned in the opening, Tomlin struck out six in six innings, allowing two runs to earn the win.

1. Carlos Santana – 1B – 34% of vote

Santana’s solo home run to start the 7th was huge as it gave the Indians a little cushion and pushed into the Reds bullpen. He added another from the other side of the plate in the 8th against Tony Cingrani to give the Indians a four run lead. He also walked and scored earlier in the game.

Honorable Mention

Andrew Miller pitched two innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two for the hold.

Roberto Perez came through with a walk and an RBI double.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: It’s one and done with Cincinnati after the make-up game for May 25th. Now, the Los Angeles Angels will come to town for three starting with Mike Clevinger and Jesse Chavez pitching on Tuesday night at 7:10 PM.