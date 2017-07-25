Los Angeles Angels: 7

Cleveland Indians: 11

Short and Sweet

With a seven run second, it appeared the Indians would run away with this one from the start, especially considering how Mike Clevinger had pitched so far this season and in the first two innings. Instead, the Angels had an epic comeback planned, scoring four in the third (including one unearned on a Jose Ramirez error) and two more in the fifth to knock out Clevinger. Nick Goody gave up one more in the sixth that allowed the Angels to tie while the Tribe was unable to score from the third inning through regulation.

The Indians bullpen was nearly as good as the Angels and from the sixth through the tenth, no team scored. Finally, things got interesting in the bottom of the 11th when Bradley Zimmer walked to start the inning, then stole second. After a wild pitch put Zimmer on third, Bud Norris intentionally walked Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley to bring up Edwin Encarnacion with none out and five infielders looking for a play at the plate to keep the game going. Just needing to hit a fly ball, Encarnacion hit one of the biggest for the second grand slam of the game, a walk off to the bleachers in left.

Tribe Top Three

3. Michael Brantley – LF – 4% of vote

Brantley had two outstanding defensive plays in addition to a solo home run that gave the Indians their final run in the second inning, a run that kept the Tribe in the game for extras.

2. Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 38% of vote

Encarnacion doubled, walked and scored a run early on, but it was his game winning grand slam that got all the attention.

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 58% of vote

After three straight hitters had walked in the second, Zimmer had a 3-1 count against Jesse Chavez before he blasted a no doubt shot out to right for his first career grand slam. The home run was also the hardest hit home run in stat cast history for the Tribe. Zimmer also singled twice and stole a base.

Honorable Mention

Don’t forget Austin Jackson, who had three singles in his return from the DL and walked once, scoring a run and making an assist from right.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Angels and Indians will play game two of three tomorrow night, again at 7:10 PM. Carlos Carrasco will start for Cleveland.