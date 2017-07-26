Cleveland – 10

Anaheim – 4

Short and Sweet:

I believe the tone was set for the whole series in game one. However, with this game in particular, the tone was set on the first play. Francisco Lindor snagged a liner off the bat of lead off hitter Yunel Escobar, for the first out of the night, and laughed as we’ve always known him to do when he has fun and gets locked in.

Through most of the game, the offense from both dugouts lacked the lusted shown the night before. Cleveland Indians star rookie Bradley Zimmer still had a spark left over, putting the Tribe on the board first with a solo homer to the bleachers in the first inning. The Angels answered back the following innings with a Luis Valbuena RBI double, scoring SS Andrelton Simmons.

In the fourth, the Indians scored again off a Yan Gomes RBI single, taking the lead for a second time. As they have been able to do throughout the series so far, the Angels tied things up yet again with another Valbuena hit, a solo bomb to the bullpens.

When talking about the pitching, it looked like Tribe starter Carlos Carrasco struggled to hit his spots from the get go. He didn’t look like the confident Carrasco we are used to seeing, though his stat line will show a quality start nonetheless, going 6.1 IP with just 2 runs on 6 hits, a HBP, a homer and 5 Ks.

The Angels pitcher, Ricky Nolasco, had a similar game to Carrasco’s putting in at least 6 IP, keeping the Tribe to just two earned runs though most his start. Nolasco came out again in the seventh, pushing through 119 pitches before giving up a go ahead RBI double to the scorching-hot Zimmer to end his night.

The Indians bullpen took over and did their job of keeping the Tribe in the game. Between Bryan Shaw and Andrew Miller, who’s on his third straight day of work, Cleveland made it through the 7th and 8th innings unscathed. The same could not be said for the Angels ‘pen.

The eighth is when the Tribe bats exploded for a second night, putting together a 7-run inning to ensure another win for Cleveland. It all started with a single from OF Michael Brantley, and the ball rolled over to Carlos Santana with an RBI single, an RBI single from Jackson, and a Yan Gomes double. After a pitching change with the Angels bringing in Brooks Pounders, the slaughter continued right where it left off. A single from Erik Gonzalez scored two, Brantley again singled for an RBI, and to top it off with the tenth run, a Brandon Guyer RBI single gave the Tribe their final for the evening.

The Angels would try to make a come back int he ninth, tacking on two more runs but fall short by six runs, ending with a final score of 10-4 Cleveland.

Even with their sixth win in a row, Cleveland is still only 1.5 games ahead of second place KC who’s on a hot win streak of their own.

Tribe Top Three:

Holy eighth inning…even though we have learned that NO lead is safe, a #TribeTopThree must be chosen! — Trust In Tito ⚾️ (@cle_ItIsGone) July 27, 2017

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 84%

Zimmer just continues to show the city of Cleveland and his team just how much of an asset he can be, which is wonderful to see with the Tribe chasing back-to-back playoff runs. Coming off of a night like yesterday’s with a career first grand slam, it would be hard to follow up with anything close, for most players. ZImmer came out of the gate still on fire, hitting a lead off solo to put Cleveland ahead of the Angels in the first. He went 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI on the night.

2. Austin Jackson – RF – 11%

In his second game back from the DL, Jackson has shown just how missed his bat has been in the order. He has been a crucial part of the wins in this series, while bringing what has been said to be a missing feel of leadership to the game, especially for the young CF Zimmer. In tonight’s game, Jackson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

3. Carlos Carrasco – SP – 3%

Carrasco admitted that his stuff wasn’t at it’s best tonight, however he still put together a quality start and kept his team in the game through six. Cookie had a similar start a week ago against the San Francisco Giants, with the only differences being in walks (2 last start, 0 tonight) and strikeouts (5 last start, 6 tonight). He seemed to struggle the same with his command and though he’s pitching well, it’s not to the standard that we are used to seeing from him, and you can physically see it on him on the mound. I’m in no way saying that he hasn’t pitched well, quite the opposite, in that even if Carrasco doesn’t seem like himself, he can still do the job he goes out to do.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

There’s day baseball tomorrow afternoon! First pitch scheduled for 12:10 at Progressive Field. The Angels will put righty JC Ramirez (9-8) on the mound to face off against Indians starter Trevor Bauer (8-8). Bauer has been up and down all season, with the perfect snapshot example being his last two polar opposite starts. The question on everyone’s minds, which Bauer might we get a glimpse of next?