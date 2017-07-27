Los Angeles Angels: 1

Cleveland Indians: 2

Short and Sweet

Wrapping up the series with Los Angeles with a matinee game were Trevor Bauer and JC Ramirez. Based on the names, this didn’t seem like the make up for a pitcher’s duel, but that it was. Carlos Santana lead off the second with a solo home run to grab the lead, but the Indians wouldn’t score again off Ramirez until the 7th and a couple double plays helped keep the Angels off the board until the fifth. Then, the Angels piled up three of their seven hits off Bauer to score their lone run against the Indians starter.

In the bottom of the 7th, Brandon Guyer walked, was moved to second with a bunt and stayed there when Austin Jackson walked during a pinch hit appearance. With two outs, Francisco Lindor came through with the biggest swing of the game, a looping liner into right that scored the go ahead run from second.

That would be the end of the scoring as Bauer came out to pitch a perfect eighth and Cody Allen earned the save in the ninth with another perfect outing. This was the Indians 7th win in a row as they swept the entire home stand, moving them to 10 games above .500 for the first time this year.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – 1B – 0% of vote

Santana’s solo home run staked the Indians to a one run lead early in the game and was their only score before the 7th.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 23% of vote

Lindor went 1 for 3, but his one was incredibly important as it knocked in the game winning run from second. He also walked and stole a base earlier in the game.

1. Trevor Bauer – SP – 77% of vote

Bauer has needed a start like this after a rough start to the second half and this one was particularly impressive. He went eight innings and allowed just one run on seven hits, striking out six and walking just one. The Angels only had two series scoring opportunities and Bauer was able to get out of both jams without letting things get away.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Guyer reached twice with a walk and single and scored the game winning run.

Cody Allen pitched a perfect 9th for his 18th save of the season.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians will take on what’s left of the White Sox this weekend in a three game set starting Friday night at 8:10 PM in Chicago. Lefty Derek Holland will go for Chicago against Danny Salazar.