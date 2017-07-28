Cleveland -9

Short and Sweet:



Francisco Lindor nets the first hit of the night for the Indians on a base hit to center field. Michael Brantley gets a single himself moving Lindor to third base as the Tribe threaten early with only one out. But Edwin Encarnacion thwarts any scoring chances as he grounds into a double play and the inning is over. Indians starter Danny Salazar counters with his own scoreless frame and we quickly move to the second inning of play in Chicago. Jose Ramirez hits his eighteenth long ball of the season and take a 1-0 lead over the White Sox. Brandon Guyer gets the fourth hit for the Indians on a single as they continue to swing the bat and score runs extremely well as of late.

But, White Sox pitcher Derek Holland picks him off at first for the second out. Salazar is doing a fine job of shutting down the Sox offense tonight and has not allowed a hit through three innings in the contest. Jose Ramirez gets his second hit in the fourth a single to left fielder Melky Cabrera and he is 2-2 so far. Yan Gomes adds to the lead with an RBI single scoring Ramirez and the lead is 2-0. Two leadoff singles begin the fifth for the Indians as they collect their seventh hit of the game. A wild pitch by Holland advances the runners to second and third with nobody out as they attempt to break the game wide open. Sure enough, they score four more runs and grab a 6-0 lead in the fifth. Oscar Narvaez gets the first hit of the game for the Sox in the bottom of the fifth ending Salazar’s no hit bid.

Carlos Santana joins the hit barrage with a solo shot and putting the game away for the Tribe as it is now 7-0. Giovanny Urshela contributes with an RBI double and the score becomes 8-0 in the seventh. Salazar serves up a two run home to Matt Davidson and the White Sox chip away at the lead as it is 8-2 now. Michael Brantley adds another homer and the Tribe come out swinging tonight as it becomes a seven run lead 9-2 in the eighth.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Yan Gomes- 12% of vote

He went 2-5 with two RBIS and pushing the score to 6-0.

2. Jose Ramirez- 41% of vote

He went 4-5 producing four runs along with three RBIs as well.

1. Danny Salazar- 41% of vote

He pitched six strong innings giving up three hits and two earned runs while only walking two batters and striking out eight White Sox.

Honorable Mention:



Frankie Lindor- 1% of vote and went 2-5 scoring a run and drawing a walk.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Game 2 of this three game set will begin at 7:10 EST with Corey Kluber (8-3 2.74 ERA) against Miguel Gonzalez (5-9 4.60 ERA).