Cleveland Indians: 5

Chicago White Sox: 4

Short and Sweet

After coasting to an eight game winning streak last night, the Indians had their ace going tonight looking to keep ahead of the Royals by increasing that streak to nine. They got off to a good start in the second, scoring one aided by an error. They brought home three more in a more legitimate fashion the next inning as Bradley Zimmer, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson all hit safely.

It would not be an easy run, however, as Corey Kluber hit a batter and gave up an infield single in the bottom half before Jose Abreu brought them all home with a home run deep into the left field stands. Despite this poor inning and a few other hard hit balls that didn’t amount to runs, it was a bit of a historic night for Kluber. During the fifth inning, he not only threw his 1,000th inning in his career, but he struck out batter number 1,095, tying him with Mike Garcia for 9th most in Indians history. Gary Bell is next at 1,104.

After striking out 12 in 5.2 innings, Alen Hanson and Tim Anderson hit doubles to tie the game. In the seventh, the Sox were at it again, getting two on against Kluber, forcing him out of the game. Andrew Miller came in and hit his first batter to load the bases, then hit his second as well, but in an odd play Matt Davidson swung at the pitch and it became a dead ball after hitting his leg. Miller would then strike out Davidson and Kevin Smith to end the inning with the bases loaded and the score still tied.

In what became a battle of bean balls, the Indians loaded the bases with two outs after a walk, single and Yan Gomes being hit by a pitch. The king of such things, Brandon Guyer, pinch hit and was subsequently hit by a pitch on the elbow by Gregory Infante to score the go ahead run. Incredibly, the Indians won the game because neither of the Indians hitters to get hit by a pitch swung, while the White Sox hitter did.

Tribe Top Three

3. Austin Jackson – RF – 7% of vote

Jackson was safe on an error in his first at bat, then knocked in a run with a ground rule double and hit a single later on that helped load the bases in the 9th.

2. Carlos Santana – 1B – 41% of vote

Santana’s cleats are made for walking and he did so four times tonight, twice scoring a run. He also singled.

1. Andrew Miller – RP – 52% of vote

It was an odd outing for Miller, detailed above, but he pitched 1.2 innings, struck out three, stranded two inherited runners and earned the win.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Guyer only had one at bat and was hit to bring home the winning run.

Edwin Encarnacion knocked in and scored a run in the third.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and White Sox will wrap up this three game set on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 PM Eastern. Josh Tomlin is set to start against Carlos Rodon.