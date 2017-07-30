Cleveland -1

Chicago-3

Short and Sweet:



Carlos Rodon is on the bump today for the White Sox facing the red hot Indians who are on a nine game win streak. Austin Jackson notches a base knock and gets his first stolen base of the season but gets stranded in scoring position as Carlos Santana pops out. Josh Tomlin gets the nod for Tribe and strikes out the side in the first in a quick inning. Brandon Guyer works a walk to leadoff the second inning and after a flyout by Giovanny Urshela, Guyer steals his first base of the season as well. Francisco Lindor gets the Tribe on the board with a leadoff solo blast and a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Austin Jackson gets his second single of the afternoon with nobody out. Edwin Encarnacion ends the threat by hitting into a double play going to the bottom of the frame.

White Sox shortstop reaches on a fielding error by Lindor , but quickly erased as Wily Garcia grounds into a double game and just like that two outs. Adam Engel flies out to end the third inning and to the fourth we go. Two strikeouts by Santana and Guyer, followed by flyout by Urshela end the Indians chances of adding to the lead as the White Sox come to bat again. We go to the fifth inning as neither team can get any offense going as the only baserunner was Jose Abreus hit by pitch. Nick Goody replaces Tomlin as he apparently suffered an injury which is not a good sign of course. But Goody strikes out the side and we go to the sixth inning still 1-0. Jose Ramirez hits a ground rule double down the left field line, his thirty second of the year and the potential to add more runs with one out. Encarnacion strikes out swinging,but Jose Ramirez steals third base, and is left stranded on a groundout by Santana.

Leury Garcia breaks up the no hitter on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth and the game is tied 1-1. The Indians have runners on the corners with two outs via base hits for Urshela and Bradley Zimmer ending the day for White Sox starter Rodon. Zimmer steals second base and if Lindor can get a hit it will likely score two batters because of the speed on the basepaths. Instead, Frankie flys out to send the game into the seventh inning stretch still knotted at one apiece. JRam gets a one out hit in the top of the eighth with Encarnacion stepping up to the dish. We go to the bottom of the eighth with no scoring change and the Sox due up to try to pull ahead late. Tyler Clippard comes in for relief in the ninth facing the six, seven, and eighth batter of the Tribe lineup. Jose Abreu doubles in the bottom of the ninth and is replaced by pinch runner Alen Hanson with one out. Matt Davidson ends the game with a two run homer and they snap the Indians win streak at nine games.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Frankie Lindor- 0% of vote

Provided the only run for the Tribe a solo shot and one RBI in the third inning.

2. Josh Tomlin- 33% of vote

Pitched four innings of no hit ball and five strikeouts before leaving with a hamstring injury.

1. Jose Ramirez- 67% of vote

He went 2-4 with two hits in the losing effort.

Honorable Mention:



Austin Jackson

He went 2-4 with two singles and could not score despite eight hits from the Indians.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians will travel to Boston for a three game series beginning at 7:10 p.m. EST. The matchup will feature Mike Clevinger (5-3 3.20 ERA) versus Doug Fister (0-5 7.46 ERA).