Cleveland – 2

Boston – 6

Short and Sweet:

There really isn’t a whole lot to be said about game one of this series. One way to sum it up, if Murphy’s Law were a baseball game, this would be it. Nine innings of watching things that could go wrong, do just that.

From the get-go Cleveland seemed to lack the spark they carried through their 9-game win streak that ended yesterday. Not only did the bats get silenced, but also the pitching from starter Mike Clevinger and the defense behind him. Two guys who have been near flawless with the glove, Jose Ramirez and C Yan Gomes, both made defensive mistakes, piling on more issues to the uphill battle before them.

To add insult to injury, the Red Sox had a completely opposite type of night. Outfielder Mookie Betts and IN Eduardo Nunez collectively set the offensive tone for Boston, giving them the 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. All five runs credited to Clevinger who lasted just three innings.

Releiver Zach McAllister looked to be one of few bright sides to this game, going three without giving up a single run on two hits, striking out two. He would be relieved by Shawn Armstrong who would allow Boston to extend their lead to six.

Finally, in the top of the eighth inning, the Indians decided to wake up and join the game. Boston starter Doug Fister kept Cleveland from putting anything on the board until giving up a 2-run HR to Bradley Zimmer, inching closer to the Boston lead.

Cleveland only ended up with the two runs on the board tonight from the Zimmer homer, falling to Boston 6-2. However, in the grand scheme of the ALC, Cleveland did not give up any ground to second place Kansas City as they lost to the Baltimore Orioles 2-1.

Tribe Top Three:

Gotta do what we gotta do!

Even on a Murphy's Law sort of night!

Pick for me the #TribeTopThree

1. Bradley Zimmer – CF – %

Zimmer’s bat showed up for the sole purpose of breaking up a shutout ballgame for Doug Fister. Currently, Zimmer is on a three-game hitting streak, while getting 12 hits over his last ten games. Zimmer has been a solid piece to the consistency that this team thrives on when they get hot, both at the plate and on the field. Tonight Zimmer went 2 for 4 with a run and 2 RBI.

2. Zach McAllister – RP- %

Through the season, McAllister has quietly led from behind, keeping the Indians in games and the opposing team at bay during his outings. Tonight, he took over for Clevinger, keeping Boston from adding to their lead over Cleveland through three innings. McAllister struck out two, gave up two hits, no runs and walked zero.

3. Jose Ramirez – 3B – %

Ramirez had an off game, which every player will do from time to time. However, in a night full of unfocused offense, Ramirez did what he’s done all season: he got hits and got on base, going 1 for 3 with a walk.

Honorable Mention:

Right fielder Austin Jackson and SS Francisco Lindor are both currently on some hot hitting streaks as of late, AJax on four games and Lindor hitting in 11 straight.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Tomorrow night should be a great game to view, with Boston’s Chris Sale taking the mound opposite Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco. Game two’s first pitched scheduled for a 7:10 start at Fenway Park.