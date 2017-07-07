Detroit Tigers: 2

Cleveland Indians: 11

Short and Sweet

The day began with the announcement that Terry Francona has had a heart procedure and will be taking some time away from baseball including missing the All-Star Game. Bench coach Brad Mills will go in his stead and will manage the Indians until Francona returns after the All-Star break on July 14th.

The Indians started threatening early, but didn’t get anything over until the third when three consecutive one out hits lead to a five spot. The inning culminated with a Lonnie Chisenhall two run home run as the Tribe continued their mastery of Jordan Zimmermann.

The Tigers would put up single runs in the fourth and sixth innings against Carlos Carrasco, but the Indians put the game away in the bottom of the sixth with another show of power. Bradley Zimmer lead off with a home run followed by two walks, a triple and a single for four more and the rout was on.

When he struck out his second batter of the night (Miguel Cabrera in the 2nd), Carlos Carrasco moved into the top 20 in Indians history in career strike outs (passing Willie Mitchell). He finished the night with 11 for 784 in his career, also surpassing Guy Morton for 19th and moving within two of Sonny Siebert at 18. Most impressively, he had one of the more elusive baseball events, an immaculate inning, in the fifth by striking out Nicholas Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias on nine pitches.

Tribe Top Three

3. Bradley Zimmer – CF – 12% of vote

Seven Indians had at least two hits tonight, but only Zimmer and Lindor had three. One of Zimmer’s was a home run to deep center that really helped put the game away by allowing Brad Mills to use his not ready for prime time relievers.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 33% of vote

It’s fairly safe to say Lindor is out of his slump. He’s been hitting the ball more on a line for about a week and tonight the results shined through as he had three hits including a triple, a steal, scored two and knocked in two.

1. Carlos Carrasco – SP – 47% of vote

It wasn’t the best start of his career or even the season, but the historical aspects (both the immaculate inning and the prodigious K totals) as well as his sheer dominance place him on top of the Tribe Top Three tonight. He went 7 innings and allowed just 9 hits and two runs while striking out 11.

Honorable Mention

Jason Kipnis had two doubles, two walks and two runs scored.

Michael Brantley knocked in four and scored two on two hits including a double.

Lonnie Chisenhall had a big two run home run.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: With just two games left in the first half, the Indians will get one more shot at Justin Verlander on Saturday. They’ve already destroyed the Tigers’ ace in two of three opportunities this year and the 7:15 PM start will be a rematch of last weekend with Mike Clevinger going for the Tribe.