Cleveland – 3

Detroit – 5

Short and Sweet:



Corey Kluber was great once again, giving up just one run and three hits. But the trouble was that he was only able to last five innings. Once the Tigers got his pitch count to 101, Manager Brad Mills decided to call it a night for Kluber.

The Tigers began the scoring tonight in the top of the third inning when Ian Kinsler singled home Jose Iglesias to make it 1-0. Kluber didn’t allow a run after that. Edwin Encarnacion got the Indians on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a double to score Bradley Zimmer to tie the game 1-1.

Nick Goody came on in the sixth and only managed to get one out while giving up two walks and a hit and was charged with giving up three earned runs. Dan Otero relieved and allowed two of the inherited runners left by Goody to score with a line drive double by Alex Presley to make it 3-1 Detroit. Iglesisas singled on a ground ball off Otero and that allowed Nicholas Castellanos to score to increase the lead to 4-1. The Tigers added another run in the seventh off Otero when Castellanos singled home J.D. Martinez to make it 5-1.

In the seventh, Jose Ramirez got to Michael Fulmer by blasting a two-run home run to right center to score Encarnacion to move the Tribe closer at 5-3. A single by Brandon Guyer and double by Carlos Santana then sent Fulmer to the showers. Shane Greene relieved and got Yan Gomes to strike out, pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte batting for Erik Gonzalez to ground into a fielder’s choice and then Zimmer struck out. That effectively ended the Indians last real scoring threat.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Ramirez – 71% of the Twitter vote

Ramirez was 2-for-3 tonight with a home run and two RBIs and was the main cog in the offense tonight.

2. Kluber – 13% of the Twitter vote

Kluber kept the Tribe in the game with 5 innings pitches and just one run allowed and three hits.

3. Encarnacion – 6% of the Twitter vote

Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with and RBI and run scored.

Honorable Mention:



Gonzalez actually got 10 percent of the Twitter vote, but since he was lifted for pinch hitter Abraham Almonte, I decided to move him down to honorable mention. Regardless, Gonzalez really flashed the leather tonight showing incredible range on a couple plays up the middle. He will counted on much more get significant playing time with 2B Jason Kipnis on the 10-day DL.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The first-place Indians (47-40) are off for the All-Star break until Friday at 10:05 p.m. against the Oakland Athletics (39-50). In the meantime, the Tribe has five players representing the American League on Tuesday at the Midsummer Classic in Miami. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Andrew Miller, Kluber and Ramirez were named to the squad from Cleveland. When they return to action, the Tribe will head to the West Coast to face Oakland starter Sonny Gray, (4-4, 4.00 ERA), who could be a potential trade asset for the Athletics before the season’s end.