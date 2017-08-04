Cleveland -7

New York Yankees -2

Short and Sweet:



Trevor Bauer is on the mound tonight for the Indians facing newly acquired Yankee Jaime Garcia. Bauer has a scoreless first inning despite giving up a two out single to Aaron Judge and the Tribe come to bat. Frankie Lindor works a walk in the bottom of the frame as Brandon Guyer is batting second in the order tonight. He hits a loud fly ball but since it is really windy at the park tonight, it will be recorded as an out as it is caught by Clint Frazier. Michael Brantley grounds into an inning ending double play and we go to the second inning of play.

Carlos Santana gets to first base on a two out walk in the second as the Indians look for their first hit of the evening. Austin Jackson rips an RBI double and then scores from third on a passed ball by catcher Gary Sanchez as the Indians lead 2-0 still in the second. Roberto Perez draws a walk as the inning continues and Giovanny Urshela hits a single to get two runners on base. But, Lindor lines out to shortstop Didi Gregorius to end the frame. Todd Frazier hits a leadoff single in the third as the Yankees look to get on the scoreboard. Ronald Torreyes quickly erases that threat as he hits in a double play and the top of the order is up for New York. Guyer goes first pitch swinging and ropes a single to left field in the bottom of the third inning.

Michael Brantley has himself an RBI base knock and the lead is now 3-0 with only one out. Edwin Encarnacion hits a sac fly and the score is 4-0 as the Yankee defense continues to be sloppy in the series. The Yankees continue to leave runners on base without scoring any runs as they strand two batters in the fourth inning as the shutout remains intact for the Tribe. Todd Frazier hits a solo shot in the top of the fifth and the Yankees get on the board as it is 4-1 now. Ronald Torreyes follows with a base hit as it continues for the pinstripe offense. A brilliant defensive play by Urshela prevents Torreyes from scoring and that is the second out for Aaron Judge. He draws a walk and the bases are now loaded for Gary Sanchez who strikes out on a pitch in the dirt as Bauer escapes a bases loaded jam. Brantley gets an RBI and increases the lead to 5-1. Ramirez and Encarnacion hit back to back doubles and take a 7-1 lead with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brett Gardner gets an RBI as he singles in a run but the score is still 7-2 in the ninth.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Michael Brantley- 9% of vote

He went 2-4 scoring two runs and one RBI in the contest.

2. Giovanny Urshela- 39% of vote

2-3 in the game with two spectacular defensive plays

1. Trevor Bauer- 50% of vote

He went 7 strong inning giving up seven hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

Honorable Mention:



Austin Jackson -2% of vote

1-4 and scored on a wild pitch in the first continuing the defensive woes for the Yankees.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Game 3 of the series is scheduled for 7:10 pm with Danny Salazar squaring off against Jordan Montgomery from Progressive Field!