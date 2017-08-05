Cleveland -1

New York -2

Short and Sweet:



Danny Salazar gets the nod for Game 3 of the series as Brett Gardner steps to the batters box and we are under way from Progressive Field. Gardner works a leadoff walk as the Yankees look to score early which has not been the case as of late. Chase Headley strikes out swinging for the first out of the game. Aaron Judge rips a single to left field and they have a runner in scoring position early. Didi Gregorius rips a RBI double to get the Yankees on the board and the score is 1-0 still with only one out. The score holds and the Indians are coming up to bat next as Salazar throws twenty three pitches in the first frame. Jordan Montgomery starts for the Yanks against the red hot Indian offense. Francisco Lindor hits a double to left as the Indians immediately threaten in the first. Brandon Guyer strikes out looking as Michael Brantley is up next in the batting order.

He hits a groundout to short but is able to advance the runner to third base with two outs. Another groundout by Jose Ramirez strands Lindor at third and the Indians are held scoreless going to the second inning. Carlos Santana ties the game up at one apiece with a homer to left center field, his sixteenth of the year. That will be it for the home team and we head to the third inning of play. Brett Gardner walks for the second time tonight, and Chase Headley strikes out for the second time as well. Salazar strikes out the side as the score remains knotted at one for each team. Giovanny Urshela gets himself a leadoff base hit in the bottom of the third and the top of the order is due up. Frankie strikes out on a pitch in the dirt for the first out of the inning. Salazar gets two more Yankee strikeouts in the fourth bringing his total to nine overall so far in the contest.

Both pitchers get quick scoreless innings and we head to the top of the fifth in a tie game. Brett Gardner gets his first hit of the night after walking twice and Headley steps into the box. Gregorius hits his second double of the night in the sixth inning and the Yankees threaten with one out. Gary Sanchez draws a four pitch walk as Jacoby Ellsbury is due up next. He grounds into a double and just like that the inning is over without any runs scored. David Robertson comes in for relief and serves up a leadoff single to Lindor to open the bottom of the sixth. Brantley singles putting Lindor in scoring position for Jose Ramirez for the Tribe. Robertson works out of a jam by getting Ramirez to fly out and Edwin to strike out swinging and we head to the seventh. Salazar hurls his career high twelfth strikeout and striking out the side again, as we head to the seventh inning stretch still tied. Headley breaks the tie with a solo shot off reliever Zach McAllister in the eighth and the Yankees take the 2-1 lead.

Nick Goody has a scoreless ninth and the Indians look to get a walkoff victory against Aroldis Chapman and win the series. Chapman gets the first two outs on brilliant defensive plays by Gardner and Torreyes as the Yankees salvage a game in the series.

Tribe Top Three:



3.Carlos Santana-10% of Twitter vote

1-4 with a run scored and one RBI on the night.

2. Frankie Lindor-10% of vote

2-4 with a double and a single in the game.

1.Danny Salazar-76% of vote

Seven innings of four hit ball with 12 strikeouts and one earned run.

Honorable Mention:



Michael Brantley-4% of vote

2-4 on the evening with two base hits.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The series concludes tomorrow with a start time of 1:10 pm EST as Carlos Carrasco will get the ball for the Tribe against Luis Severino for the Yankees.