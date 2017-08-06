Cleveland -1

New York -8

Short and Sweet:



Carlos Carrasco is called upon to pitch the series finale against New York who had a wild win despite a late inning home run by Chase Headley last night. Brett Gardner pops out to Frankie Lindor for the first out of the game. Clint Frazier continues to struggle at the plate offensively as he strikes out as Didi Gregorius steps into the batters box. He hits a weak ground ball to the first baseman Carlos Santana to retire the side. Jason Kipnis makes his return from the disabled list today, and he leads off in the Indians batting order. Luis Severino is on the bump for the Yankees continuing his All-Star campaign this season and he strikes out Kipnis for the first out in the first inning. Francisco Lindor gets K’d for the second out as Sevy continues to pile up his strikeout total.

Michael Brantley hits his ninth home run of the year and has the Tribe in front early 1-0. Despite giving up that run, Severino strikes out the side and the Yankee offense needs to put something together in order to score runs which has been a major problem for them as of late. Aaron Judge strikes out as his K rate has been increased since the All Star break despite his power numbers particularly the thirty four home runs so far. Last nights hero Chase Headley strikes out swinging for Carrascos third of the game. Todd Frazier also strikes out as both pitchers have thrown seven strikeouts already in the second inning. Severino records two more swings and misses, and Bradley Zimmer flies out to end the second inning of play. Jacoby Ellsbury flies out, and Ronald Torreyes grounds out to third base as the Yankees look for their first hit of the contest.

Austin Romine grounds out to short and Carrasco has retired the first nine batters without giving up a hit. Abraham Almonte strikes out, Roberto Perez flies out, and Kipnis strikes out again as Sevy has quieted the bats since the home run in the first. Brett Gardner flies out to begin the top of the fourth, and Clint Frazier hits a weak ground ball for the second out of the frame. Gregorius record the first hit for the pinstripes on a grounder to center fielder Zimmer as Judge looks to tie the game or give the Yanks the lead. But, he strikes out for the second time this afternoon and the Indians are due up again in the bottom of the fourth. Lindor works a leadoff walk as Brantley steps up since he provided the only run of the game so far for the Tribe. He advances to second on a wild pitch, and Brantley grounds out to first base moving Lindor ninety feet away from scoring their second run with only one out. Jose Ramirez pops out in foul territory for the second out of the frame. Edwin Encarnacion strands the runner at third by lining out to Judge as we head to the fifth. Back to back singles by Ellsbury and Todd Frazier have the Yankees threatening but no runs would touch home plate as the RISP continues to be a nightmare for New York.

Gardner gets his first hit of the game to leadoff the sixth as the score remains 1-0 and only one hit(home run in 1st) for the Indians. Clint Frazier doubles to left field and the Yankees have two in scoring position with nobody out as Carrasco looks to limit the damage. Headley ties up the ballgame on a sac fly as Carrasco struggles with his command this half inning. Ellsbury with the bases loaded, quickly unloads them on a RBI triple and the Yanks score four runs in the top of the sixth and take a 4-1 lead. That will be it as Tito turns to the bullpen and Bryan Shaw comes on in relief. Mike Clevinger relieves Shaw still trailing 5-1 in the top of the seventh. Aaron Judges thirty fifth homer of the year presumably puts the game away as the score is now 8-1. Sevy tosses a two hit and one run lopsided victory for the Yankees as they salvage a series split heading to Toronto.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Cody Allen-6% of Twitter vote

pitched one scoreless inning despite giving up a hit and one strikeout.

2. Edwin Encarnacion-14% of Twitter vote

1-3 with a single and one of the two hits for the Indians

1. Michael Brantley-74% of Twitter vote

solo homer in the first and the other hit in the two hits that the Tribe have.

Honorable Mention:



Bryan Shaw-6% of Twitter vote

one hit scoreless inning of relief work in the lopsided loss.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians have a scheduled day off tomorrow before the Colorado Rockies come to Cleveland for a three game interleague matchup.