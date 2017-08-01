Cleveland Indians: 10

Boston Red Sox: 12

Short and Sweet

It seems every time there’s a top billed pitching match-up, things don’t go quite as planned and neither team was happy with their star pitcher after this game. The Indians drew first blood against Chris Sale with five in the first two innings, but Sale would settle down and keep them off the board until an Edwin Encarnacion home run in the fifth brought home two more.

Carlos Carrasco had a better first, but he would drop five earned in the second and not make it out of the inning, thanks largely to a pair of walks. The third double of the game, hit by Eduardo Nunez, would be the killing stroke for Carrasco, knocking him out of the game with two outs in the second.

Tyler Olson came in for Carrasco and was outstanding, allowing just two hits in two full innings of relief. Dan Otero followed him with 1.1 perfect innings so when Encarnacion went deep, the Indians were able to take a two run lead. Boston nearly chopped that in half in the fifth with a Hanley Ramirez home run to center, but Austin Jackson made an incredible jumping catch, falling over the centerfield wall for the first out of the inning. They would cut the lead to one in the 6th against Bryan Shaw, scoring one with three straight hits, then remove it entirely with a three run double against Andrew Miller.

Despite less than perfect performances from the Indians best relievers, Carlos Santana hit a solo home run to start the eighth and Francisco Lindor did the same in the ninth to tie the game. With two outs, Jose Ramirez started a new rally with a single, went to second on an Encarnacion single and third on a Carlos Santana walk. Craig Kimbrel‘s wild pitch brought home the Tribe’s tenth run of the game. The newest Indian (and also the oldest as he was with the team in 2009), Joe Smith pitched two shut out innings in his 2017 debut with Cleveland, allowing the Tribe the comeback.

Of course, nothing could be that simple and Cody Allen had the same misfortune as Shaw, Miller and Kimbrel. Allen allowed an infield single, then a baserunner on a wild pitch on strike three that would have ended the game. Another wild pitch put him in a precarious position and Christian Vazquez hit a massive home run over the green monster to walk it off for the Red Sox.

Tribe Top Three

3. Carlos Santana – 1B – 11% of vote

While Encarnacion and Brandon Guyer also hit home runs, Santana’s had a bit more “clutchness” to it, bringing the score back to within one late in the game. He also doubled early in the game to knock in three total and his walk in the ninth advanced the runners, allowing Ramirez to score on the wild pitch.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 13% of vote

Lindor’s ninth inning home run off Kimbrel tied the game for the Tribe, giving them hope for extra innings and the chance to win it later in the inning. He also singled, stole a base and scored earlier in the game.

1. Austin Jackson – CF/RF – 75% of vote

Jackson did little of note offensively, although he did hit a double. What he wins tonight’s award for is his amazing catch in center field, robbing Hanley Ramirez. He also had an assist at the plate earlier in the game, so while he didn’t knock in or score a run, he directly saved two on defense.

Honorable Mention

Edwin Encarnacion broke open the tie with a two run home run, then singled in the ninth to keep the inning alive.

Jose Ramirez had three hits on the night including a double and two singles. He also scored the go ahead run.

Tyler Olson’s two shut out innings were paramount to the Indians coming back in this game as were Joe Smith’s.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and Red Sox will wrap up this three game set tomorrow night at Fenway starting at 7:10 PM.