Cleveland -5

Tampa Bay -0

Short and Sweet:



Jacob Faria gets the call for the Rays and he sits down the first three Indians batters in the top half of the inning. Carlos Carrasco starts for the home team as they try to avenge their walkoff loss last night. He gets both Corey Dickerson and Lucas Duda to fly out to the outfield and theres quickly two men out. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging as we head to the second inning. Neither team has been able to manufacture a hit through two full innings of play as the top of the third begins. Faria gets Bradley Zimmer and Yan Gomes to swing and miss as that is his fifth strikeout of the game as the bats have been silenced thus far. Cookie retires the side in 1-2-3 order as the offense has been extremely quiet for both teams and zero hits are on the board overall.

Edwin Encarnacion hits a solo shot to leadoff the fifth inning and give the Tribe their first hit of the game and a 1-0 lead. Newly acquired Jay Bruce follows with a line drive single to right field as the Indians look to break the game wide open. A walk to Carlos Santana and a bunt single by Gomes has the bases juiced for Zimmer. A sacrifice fly makes the score 2-0 with only one man out. Giovanny Urshela with an RBI single as they continue to score runs and it is now 3-0. After an RBI force out by Austin Jackson, Jose Ramirez plates two more runs on a double and the Tribe are pulling away 5-0. Jay Bruce singles and Santana walks as they threaten with no outs yet again. Carlos Carrasco has been perfect through six innings of work with one base on balls and seven Ks.

Logan Morrison breaks up the no hit bid with a single but gets left stranded as no runs are able to come across. Dan Jennings comes in relief and after getting the first two outs, issues two consecutive walks to Gomes and Zimmer but they get left in scoring position as Urshela flies out and we go to the bottom of the eighth inning. Tyler Olson relieves Carrasco in the bottom of the ninth still ahead 5-0. This performance has undoubtedly been one of his best of the season only allowing three hits in eight solid innings of work.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Jay Bruce- 0% of vote

2-4 scoring a run and one strikeout in the game.

2. EE-22% of vote

1-4 with the only hit being a home run his twenty third of the season and giving the Indians the early lead.

1. Cookie Carrasco-78% of vote

Pitched one of his most solid outings with eight shutout innings, giving up only three hits and ten strikeouts.

Honorable Mention:



JRam doubled in two runs and broke the game open for the Tribe giving them the 5-0 lead.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The third game of the series is set for 6:10 pm with Mike Clevinger (5-4 4.00) getting the nod for the Tribe versus Chris Archer for the Rays (8-6 3.80).