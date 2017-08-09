Colorado Rockies:

This was the final game of a pair of two game series between the Indians and Rockies and if the four games had one theme, it was the Indians not being able to score. They were swept in the first two in Colorado, then kept without a run until the 9th last night. Today, it was another two scoreless innings to start as an Alexi Amarista home run staked the Rockies to an early 1-0 lead in the third.

The Indians didn’t wait as long to retaliate today as they did yesterday, however, and Francisco Lindor‘s two run home run in the bottom of the third gave the Indians the lead, scoring Abraham Almonte from third. That would be the end of the scoring as Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies defense kept the Indians off the board while Trevor Bauer went into K mode and struck out nine over seven innings including two to get out of trouble in the sixth and two more to start the seventh.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities for both sides, they went into the ninth with the Indians still up, 2-1. With Cody Allen on for the save, however, the Rockies put together two straight hits to bring home a run that scored when Bradley Zimmer bobbled a ball in right center.

After a couple more scoreless innings, Zach McAllister came on for the 12th and, after retiring the first two batters, allowed a solo home run to Charlie Blackmon to give the Rockies their first lead since the third.

Tribe Top Three

3. Abraham Almonte – LF – 4% of vote

Almonte’s third inning double lead to the Indians first run of the game as he scored on Lindor’s home run. He also hit a single later before being pulled for a pinch hitter.

2. Francisco Lindor – SS – 17% of vote

It was Lindor’s two run home run in the third that provided the only Indians runs of the day.

1. Trevor Bauer – SP – 78% of vote

The Indians starter went 7+ innings (pitched to one batter in the eighth) and, just like Corey Kluber before him, allowed just one run on a home run. He struck out nine and each of the other six hits allowed were all singles.

Honorable Mention

Joe Smith, Tyler Olson and Bryan Shaw each threw scoreless innings in relief.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Using the early start to get out of town, the Indians embark on an 11 game, four city road trip. The first destination is Tampa where they will face the left hander, Blake Snell, on Thursday night at 7:10 PM. Danny Salazar will go for Cleveland.