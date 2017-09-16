Cleveland -8

Kansas City Royals -4

Magic Number: 1

Short and Sweet:



Singles by Austin Jackson and Carlos Santana have the Indians in the hit column in the bottom of the first inning, but a double play ends the threat early in the game. Carlos Carrasco is on the mound this afternoon looking to avenge the streak snapping loss last night against the Royals from Progressive Field. Jay Bruce leads off the bottom of the second with a double to left field as Yandy Diaz steps into the box. He strikes out swinging but reaches first base because of a wild pitch by Jason Hammel. Abraham Almonte hits a sac fly scoring Bruce and the Indians take a 1-0 lead. Alex Gordon ties the score with a homer to deep center off Carrasco as it is now 1-1 in the third inning of play.

Frankie Lindor begins the bottom frame with a base hit and advances to second on a walk to AJax. Santana gives the Indians a 2-1 lead with an RBI knock and Edwin Encarnacion provides another run via sac fly as the score increases to 3-1. Melky Cabrera hits a ground rule double with the assistance of fan interference to lead off the fourth inning. He scores on a sacrifice fly and the Royals are within one run as we approach the middle innings. Consecutive base hits for the Tribe with two outs in the bottom of the sixth reach home as Lindor doubles and scores them both as the Indians jump out to a 5-2 lead. Jackson singles home two more as the Indians appear to get enough insurance runs as the score is now 7-2 as we head to the seventh. Alcides Escobar gets himself a double, his thirty second of the year as Kansas City has a runner in scoring position late in the game.

Drew Butera extends the inning with another double and the Royals cut into the lead as it is now 7-3 still in the seventh. Whit Merrifield brings KC closer with an RBI single as they only trail by three now. That will end Cookie Carrasco’s night as Andrew Miller is called upon in relief to try to limit the damage to only two runs. Encarnacion homers to make it 8-4 and Bruce gets his second hit of the game with nobody out. The score holds as the Indians take Game 2 of the series and get back in the win column as the magic number is now one.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Edwin Encarnacion- 10% of vote

1-3 in the game including his thirty fifth homer of the year with two RBI as well.

2. Jay Bruce-15% of voting

2-4 with a run scored including an infield single in the win.

1.Frankie Lindor-65% of voting

3-4 with two runs scored and two RBI along with a base on balls.

Honorable Mention:



Austin Jackson-2-4 with two runs scored and one RBI

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Royals and Indians play the rubber game of the series with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 pm from Progressive Field. The pitching matchup is Danny Duffy for KC versus Cy Young hopeful Corey Kluber.