Cleveland – 12

Seattle – 4

Short and Sweet:

This might be the shortest “Short and Sweet” of the season thus far. Out of the gate Indian’s starter Josh Tomlin came with his good stuff, retiring the first three he faced. In order to make sure Josh had a lead to work with, Francisco Lindor hit a solo shot to right; his seventh on the year, which would be only a fraction of what was to come from the Cleveland bats.

In the second, Tomlin gave up a homer to OF Nelson Cruz to tie the game and a single to CF Guillermo Heredia. With one on and 1 out, 1B Daniel Vogelbach grounded into a double play to end the half.

The Tribe bats continued to stir, getting a few hits in the bottom of the second, but did not score a run.

Now, the third inning is where things start to get interesting. In the top of the inning, the Mariners got a lead off single from C Carlos Ruiz, leading into another double play this time off the bat of LF Boog Powell, and a strikeout for SS Jean Segura ends the top of the third.

In the bottom half of the third, Cleveland decided it was time to turn up the heat, scoring a total of eight runs after batting around + a player, most being done with two outs. I’m not sure who it is to give the credit to for such an inning, between the bats themselves, the Mariner’s defense or the sun, but either way it was something the 21K crowd thoroughly enjoyed.

Through the next few innings it was baseball as usual on both sides retiring each other through scoreless innings, until the sixth, where Seattle scored three from five back-to-back singles off Tomlin and relief pitching Boone Logan. Shortly after, in the same half, Logan would be replaced with righty Nick Goody to retired the side.

In the seventh the Tribe would tack a few more runs on the board with an Abraham Almonte single, and a double from Roberto Perez, making it a 12-4 game in favor of Cleveland.

The game would glide into the end of the series and the month of April on the back of reliever Zach McAllister, who would shut down Seattle one final time going three up and three down for the win.

(I know, I said this would be short, but I lied.)

TribeTopThree:

1. Tribe Bats – 42% of the Twitter vote

They got hot nice and early in the first inning, with a solo homer from Lindor, before leading into a huge third. We usually do things where specific players are featured in our top three, but due to the fact that everyone in the order contributed today, this was the best course of action. From Carlos Santana to Perez and everyone in between had a hit (aside from SS Michael Martinez who has zero at bats, and DH Edwin Encarnacion who went 0-4 with a walk). Cleveland ended up with 12 runs off 15 hits, getting more than half of those runs in the third inning.

The standouts offensively from the top of the order was Lindor who went 2-5 with three RBI, a double and a solo, LF Michael Brantley who went 2-4 with two RBI. From the bottom of the order there was, Perez who went 3-4 with three RBI and a run, and Almonte who went 3-4 with a triple with two runs and two RBI.

The hits were contagious to say the least, but it felt very good to see Cleveland end April on such a good note.

Kipnis and Chisenhall also had an RBI a piece in the game.

2. The Third Inning – 34% of the Twitter vote

It was in the bottom of the third inning that chaos erupted in the best way possible. To the tune of an excited Tom Hamilton, fans ran for the tv’s and through the hallways towards the seats to see what the craziness was about. To this point, the game is tied at 1 a piece, and a single from Brantley gets everything started. After a strikeout and a Jose Ramirez walk, 2B Jason Kipnis singles to right, scoring Brantley.

During the next at bat, Lonnie Chisenhall, Kipnis gets into scoring position with his first steal of the season.

Lonnie scores 3B Ramirez on a sac fly to second, extending the lead to two runs over Seattle’s one.

With two outs, Almonte triples, scoring Kip, Perez singles to score Abe, and the Mariners’ bullpen sends out their reliever Chase De Jong in hopes to stop the bleeding.

Jong walked the first batter he sees, Carlos Santana, gave up a double to Lindor, and to top everything off, gave up a 2-run homer to Brantley, before retiring the side on another Edwin strikeout, but with a daunting 9-1 lead for the Tribe.

3. Mariners Defense – 17% of the Twitter vote

When it rains, it pours, and we in Cleveland know of this all too well. I was asked for this to be one of the top three today, and though it might seem like I’m taking a dig at Seattle, in all due respect, this game might have ended very differently had the third inning gone smoother for them. So, I tip my snapback to Seattle in the name of a good game. They only committed a single error, though few might argue there could have been more that ended up as hits.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Tomlin another good start for the precision righty

Nick Goody 2.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 Ks

Zach McAllister 1-2-3 ninth

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Cleveland hits the road tomorrow and head up to Detroit for a four-game series and a ten-game road trip. Indians starter Trevor Bauer is set to face Tigers southpaw Daniel Norris. It’s a 7:10 first pitch at Comerica Park!