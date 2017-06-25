Cleveland – 0

Minnesota – 4



Short and Sweet:



It was long, painful and anything but sweet for the Cleveland Indians this weekend and it was capped off by being shutout 4-0 by Ervin Santana and the Twins, putting the Indians 1/2 game back of first place to them.. Santana scattered nine hits over six innings of work, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Indians had base runners in all but two innings of the game. Lonnie Chisenhall was on third and Austin Jackson was on second after a wild pitch in the fourth with two outs after Bradley Zimmer popped out then Yan Gomes struck out to end the threat. With Jackson on first and Chisenhall on third, the Indians run expectancy was 1.20. Dan Robertson and Chisenhall were on first and second with one out in the sixth but Zimmer and Gomes didn’t come through again. The Indians couldn’t mount any better rallies than those on the afternoon.

In turn, the Twins got an RBI double in the second inning by Jason Castro and got a gift second run when Lonnie Chisenhall threw to second base and nobody was covering. Eddie Rosario homered in the fourth and Castro doubled in another run in the sixth to make 4-0 seem like 14-0.

In all it wasn’t a terrible effort from Josh Tomlin despite the fact that he walked three batters in an outing for the first time since 2015 when he came back from Tommy John surgery. He allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on nine hits and struck out five. The quartet of Dan Otero, Nick Goody and Shawn Armstrong threw 3 1/3 perfect innings with Goody striking out the side in the seventh.

Buddy Boshers and Brandon Kintzler made sure that the Indians bullpen’s perfect day didn’t mean anything as they combined for three scoreless innings of their own.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Nick Goody (1.1 IP 3K): Goody struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning and finished off the sixth inning for the Indians.

2. Lonnie Chisenhall (2-4): Chisenhall had two hits even though one was a dropped pop up, but finished the day with the most WPA (win probability added) for the Tribe and a measly 0.05.

1. Jose Ramirez (2-4, 2B): Ramirez had the Indians only extra base hit after driving in the games only run on Saturday. His 5-foot-7 frame is carrying an awful lot of the Indians offense weight these days.

Honorable Mention:



Otero/Armstrong: No real reason to give the offense any sort of undeserved credit here so we’ll give it to the rest of the bullpen for at least keeping it at 4-0 in some sort of hopes the Indians might get lucky and get on base and the Twins throw three wild pitches to get them in.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Mike Napoli and the Texas Rangers come to town to start a four game series. Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 2.99) will see Cole Hamels (2-0 3.03) come off the DL to oppose him in the opener.

