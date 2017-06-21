Cleveland – 5

Baltimore – 1



Short and Sweet:



Carlos Carrasco turned in the Indians second dominant outing in this series vs. the Orioles, going six innings and striking out 10. He allowed four hits going into the seventh inning before Baltimore ripped off three singles prompting his exit.

Andrew Miller calmly entered the game and crushed the hopes and dreams of the Orioles, getting a ground out and two strikeouts. Miller threw 22 pitches (18 strikes) recording six outs in two perfect innings in what was the Orioles only true scoring threat of the night.

It took more time than it had all series for the Tribe for their offense to show up, but they did their part. Kevin Gausman threw a great changeup and spotted his two-seam fastball well to the tune 5 2/3 innings, six hits, three runs, two talks and nine strikeouts. He was fine all but for a stretch in the fifth inning.

Bradley Zimmer singled and then took three strides with those long legs to scoot home on a Roberto Perez double. Francisco Lindor followed with a two-run homer.

The Tribe broke out late thanks to Lindor again with Zimmer and Perez singling and Lindor driving them in with a base knock of his own. Jason Kipnis singled in Lindor to make it 5-0.

The Indians ninth inning rally gave Ramirez a fifth chance to extend hit multi-hit game hitting streak to nine games. The last Indians player with a longer streak was Shoeless Joe Jackson with 11 in 1912.

Despite that hiccup from being overworked last week, Miller is still pretty unhittable. Going back to 2014 when he became a reliever, even with the bases loaded he is still unhittable.

Batters are now 0-for-17 with 1 BB and 12 Ks against Andrew Miller in the regular season dating back to 2014. #thedugout — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) June 22, 2017

Miller came in with a leverage index of 4.06 and a run expectancy of 2.38.

Tribe Top Three:



1). Miller (62% of Twitter vote): As noted above, the leverage index and run expectancy when Miller entered the game and his ability to get out of it gave him the highest WPA (win probability added) on the season at 0.36, the highest of any Indian in the game. He pitched two perfect innings and struck out two with Cody Allen unavailable.

2.) Carrasco (38%): Carrasco had 18 swings and misses (19% on the night) with 10 strikeouts in six-plus innings of work. He was overpowering all night until the seventh inning when the Orioles strung together three straight singles to leadoff the inning.

3). Ramirez (not on poll): Ramirez had two more hits, thus extending his multi-game hit streak. Though they didn’t really mean much in terms of the outcome of the game overall, getting two hits in nine straight games in a row is really freaking hard and deserves a mention.

Honorable Mention:



Perez/Zimmer/Lindor: Perez was on the poll as was Lindor. Lindor’s HR gave the Indians some breathing room early but only after Zimmer’s single and Perez’s double with Zimmer’s long strides to score from first on Perez’s single opened the scoring.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians will recall Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.89) for the finale of this series, going for the series win. Baltimore will counter with Wade Miley (3-4, 4.29) at 7:05.

