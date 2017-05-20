Cleveland – 5

Houston -3

Short and Sweet:



Trevor Bauer allowed a first inning run despite two straight strikeouts to open the frame. He then allowed a solo homer in the third inning, putting the Tribe down 2-0. But Edwin Encarnacion smacked a two run #Edwing in the fourth inning to tie the game and that seemed to ease the Indians tension.

The Indians finally used the dinger against their opponent for a chance. Jason Kipnis homered in the fifth and then Lonnie Chisenhall followed with a moonshot in the sixth. Chisenhall also added a sac fly in the eighth after Jose Ramirez had a leadoff triple for an insurance run after Houston added a run in the sixth as Carlos Correa homered off Bauer.

The law firm of Boone Logan, Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen retired 10 of 11 batters faced (Logan walked his only batter faced).

Tribe Top Three:



1. 2-run homer by Edwin Encarnacion (43% of Twitter vote): He’s struggled in May like he did in April, but Encarnacion battled Charlie Morton and hit a hanging breaking ball just enough to get out over the Crawford Boxes in LF to tie the game.

2. Kipnis 2-5 HR (27&: Kipnis added .105 WPA for the Indians on the night, second on the evening for the team, just .001 above Ramirez. His HR gave the Indians the lead for good in the fifth.

3. Trevor Bauer 5 2/3 IP, 3ER, 9K (25%): Bauer has great numbers vs. Houston and the Indians needed a good start from anyone in the rotation, so it was good timing. Despite allowed two more home runs, Bauer struck out nine and kept the Indians close enough to let the offense get in it and he never allowed Houston to regain the lead.

Honorable Mention:



Ramirez 2-4, 3B, 3: Ramirez’s triple in the eighth inning added an insurance run and he also made two huge catches in the ninth.

Bryan Shaw: 1.1 IP: Logan walked the only batter he faced on the night and Shaw had to come in the sixth inning to get out of the mess. He got Yuli Gurriel out and then pitched a perfect seventh inning. He added .147 WPA for the Indians with those four outs, the most on the evening.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Mike Clevinger (1-1, 2.61) makes his third start as Houston counters with Mike Fiers (1-1, 5.75) at 4:10



Corey Kluber will also throw a simulated game at Lake County tomorrow.