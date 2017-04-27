Cleveland – 7

Houston- 6

Short and Sweet:

Long story short, the Cleveland Indians came out bats blazing in order to support whatever bad inning Trevor Bauer might have. Though they got a sizeable lead early on; three runs, Bauer also came to the park to play and retired the first six Astros he faced. He gave up a 2-run homer in the fourth to terror bat Evan Gattis, putting Houston a run behind the Tribe.

In order to regain another sizeable lead, Cleveland put up two more in the fifth from a Michael Brantley single.

The ‘Stros answered back yet again with another 2-run homer from catcher Brian McCann, being 1 of the only two big hits that Bauer gave up on the night. Trevor would strike out 8, and walk 2 with a 64/44 strike/ball ratio.

In the bottom of the sixth the Tribe would tack on two more, extending their lead yet again to seven runs off ten hits. This would be part of the comfort zone that relief arm Andrew Miller would work with, while having to pitch his way out of a 1-out bases loaded situation (partially due to a Carlos Santana error) in the seventh.

As the theme of the game continues, the Astros come back again to make it a 1-run game in the eighth on a Marwin Gonzales line drive two-out double, which signaled the end for Bryan Shaw, and the need for Cleveland closer Cody Allen and a four-out save situation.

In perfect Cody Allen fashion, he came out, did his job and the Tribe collects their eleventh win of the season.

#TribeTopThree

1. Michael Brantley – LF – 62% of the Twitter vote

It was a double from Brantley that got the ball rolling tonight, scoring both Francisco Lindor and Santana to quickly put Cleveland up two runs to nothing in the first. Fast-forward to the fifth, where again Dr. Smooth makes criminal contact, driving in the Los’Dor pair yet again on a single. This season, Brantley has come back without skipping a single beat from where he left off in 2015.

2. Andrew Miller – RHP – 25% of the Twitter vote

Miller took over for starter Trevor Bauer in the seventh. His first batter, Norichika Aoki, goes down on strikes and then mayhem ensued. On an error, 1B Marwin Gonzalez reaches first, Josh Reddick walks, and Carlos Beltran gets on by a HBP. Bases loaded, one out, and miraculously, Miller finds his way out of the sticky situation striking out Carlos Correa and McCann to end the inning and stop the potential bleeding. This season, nobody has been able to score against him. This. This is why we signed him.

3. Cody Allen – Closer – Because he needed to be added

It’s as simple and perfect as it gets. Allen came out in the eighth to get the final out. Done. He then comes back out in the ninth for the save, and the three bats who came to the plate were quickly put right back into the dugout for a Cleveland win.



Honorable Mentions:

Trevor Bauer striking out eight

Carlos Santana and his 2-out 2-run double (7th double of the season!)

Kipnis going two for four on the night!

Tribe Time Tomorrow!

The Tribe and Astros meet again for the final time of the series with two heavy-weights on the mound, Cleveland’s Ace Corey Kluber and Astros righty Mike Fiers face off in the rubbermatch.

It’s a 6:10 start at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario!