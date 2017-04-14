Short And Sweet

This game (and series) was over before most people got to their seats.

The last game Josh Tomlin pitched at Progressive Field, the Cubs scored 7 runs in the first three innings to take a commanding lead and eventually win the pivotal game 6.

This game had a similar feel without it meaning as much.

It started when Tim Anderson led off with a solo-homer to center. In the same inning, Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer to center . Omar Narvaez capped the five-run inning off when he singled in Yolmer Sanchez.

Tomlin came out for the bottom of the second and the Sox scoring did not end there. They scored two more times to make the score 7-0 at the time.

Tomlin’s short outing will force the club to make a roster move to start the Tiger’s series. They will need to add another pitcher for the bullpen, as it was effective yet taxed both last night and tonight.

#TribeTopThree

3. The Fans. (89% of twitter vote.) It was cold. It was raining. It was game 9 of the season and not worth much of a damn. I always admire fans that will sit through an entire game; even when a position player comes into the game to pitch.

2. Yandy Diaz. For somebody who survived not getting sent down to Columbus when Chisenhall came off the DL, Diaz seemed relaxed and hit the ball hard, twice while adding two hits and a walk.

1.Michael Brantley. Brantley added two hits including a home run to dead center-field. It’s still exciting to see Dr. Smooth come roaring back from missing all of last season.