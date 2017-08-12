Cleveland – 3

Rays – 0

Short and Sweet:



The pitchers for both teams stood out early in this one. Through the first four innings, Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer tallied seven strike outs, while Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger also had seven that were included in a steak of nine consecutive batters sat down. Both of Cleveland’s early runs came on chance plays with a ball lost in the white roof of Tropicana Field by left fielder Cory Dickerson to score Edwin Encarnacion, and then later a wild pitch that scored Francisco Lindor. While Chris Archer did not make it out of the sixth inning, Mike Clevinger was terrific. In seven innings Clevinger gave up only four hits, no runs, and struck out nine. After going a total of 7.1 innings over his last two starts, tonight was just what Mike Clevinger needed. Joe Smith came on to strike out two in a perfect eighth, followed by Cody Allen with a perfect ninth and a save for the Indians’ second straight shutout.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Mike Clevinger 83% of Twitter vote- 7.0 IP, 9K, 4H, 0R turning things around in a beautiful start for the Indians.

2. Edwin Encarnacion 17% of Twitter vote- 2 for 4 on the night.

3. Jay Bruce 0% of Twitter Vote- Should have been second easily with a 2 for 4 effort with 2 RBI.

Honorable Mention:



Jose Ramirez- J Ram was 1 for 2 with 2 R in a solid performance for the Tribe.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians look to take three of four and win the series against the Rays early tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:05 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

CLE: Kluber (10-3, 2.65 ERA)

TB: Pruitt (6-3, 5.14 ERA)