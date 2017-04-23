Cleveland – 7

Chicago – 0

Short and Sweet:

In game two of the series in Chicago, the Indians come out hot both on the mound, at the plate and on the field early. In the top of the first inning, Michael Brantley is brought home via a 2run blast off of the bat of Edwin Encarnacion. This gave starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco a comfortable lead to work with, retiring the first three batters he faced.

In the fifth, Cleveland takes the lead a few steps further, or two runs to be exact, playing a little insurance small ball with an RBI single from Carlos Santana and a sac fly from Francisco Lindor.

Of the many expectations fans have held onto thus far, one of the biggest has been a return of the Brantley we have come to know and love, and in the 7th inning he proves he has fully returned to form. Smooth teed off with his third homer of the season, bringing the Tribe up to 6 runs above Chicago’s zero, and per usual, Indians twitter lost its mind.

Carrasco finishes his night with 8 shutout innings, 8 strikeouts and a single walk. This follows a complete game shutout from ace Corey Kluber just a game ago. Cookie hands the ball over to righty reliever Zach McAllister to close the deal for the series win.

On to the ninth! A forgetmenot homer from red-hot Jose Ramirez, brings the Indians to their final score at 7-0 over the pale-hose, and relief arm Z-Mac puts the final 1-2-3 nail in the coffin.

Tribe Top Three Four of the Game:

Carlos Carrasco – SP – 65% of the twitter vote

As it was stated above, Cookie follows the lead of the Ace who pitched a complete game shutout just one night ago. It would not be Cleveland pitching if a heatwave didn’t emerge and strengthen game by game, which seems to be the case. Carrasco is 2-1 on the season so far, getting more impressive as he works through the year. In tonight’s game he was as hot as ever, pitching to and through the 8th with ease. He struck out eight, walked one and gave up a miniscule three hits. Out of his 106 pitches, 73 resulted in strikes, making the Chicago bats almost non-existent.

Jose Ramirez – 3B – 18% of the twitter vote

leads in homers I don’t know what to say about Ramirez that hasn’t already been said this season (and it’s only April!). He’s been moved back to third from the return of 2B Jason Kipnis, and his glove has not skipped a single beat in the transition. If anything, he’s back to if not better than who he was a year ago. J-Ram contributed late in the game, going yard in the 9th to tack on another run to the Indians already impressive lead over the White Sox. Was it awesome? Yes. Was it needed? Probably not, but as the guys from SportsTime Ohio stated, he wanted to join in in the fun and make sure he wouldn’t be forgotten! Trust me Jose, you keep playing the way you have been and you will never be forgotten.

To this point, he leads the Indians in RBI (17), Home runs (5) and batting average (.313).

Edwin Encarnacion – DH – 10% of the twitter vote

To start the game, #EdWindians hit a 2-run shot off Chicago starter Mike Pelfrey, giving Cleveland a comfortable lead very early on. It looks like he is starting to find his swing in a Cleveland uniform, going 2 for 5 tonight with 2 RBI and a run to finish out his evening. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it every time, it feels good to be on the Tribe side of things when he trots the bases, parrot blazing.

Michael Brantley – LF – 7% of the twitter vote

Mr. Michael “Dr. Smooth” Brantley has returned, and though the percentage from the poll won’t say it, Cleveland is pretty pumped. He’s currently on an eight-game hitting streak, and hit his 3rd homer of the season off reliever Michael Ynoa.

Honorable Mentions:

Lonnie Chisenhall and his defense

Zach McAllister and his 1-2-3 ninth

Yan Gomes who’s slowly but surely figuring things out at the plate

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Danny Salazar takes over to claim the series and continue the streak for Cleveland against lefty Derek Holland. Can Danny and the Fighting Francona’s keep the streak? It’s a 2:10 first pitch and a possible s***p situation!