Cleveland – 1

Tampa Bay – 4



Short and Sweet:



Rob Manfred would be happy about the short part – as the Indians and Rays completed a game in less than three hours. For the Indians, it was anything but sweet.

Danny Salazar battled bouts of command issues but managed to stymie the Rays offense through it all, allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings despite walking four. He struck out eight and induced a huge ground ball double play in the fifth inning when the Rays had two on and one out. Still, he went over 100 pitches in the sixth inning and was relieved by Bryan Shaw.

Silver lining: Shaw pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings only allowing a hit and getting a strikeout. He came on with a runner on an one out in the sixth and go through it.

The eighth inning did the Indians in. They had two chances to catch a pop up of a squeeze bunt. Eventually Adeiny Hechavarria bunted strike three but Nick Goody hit the number nine hitter, Jesus Sucre, and had to face Rays All-Star Corey Dickerson. Dickerson predictably hammered a three-run homer to make it 4-1 to put the game on ice.

Francisco Lindor doubled to start the game, Jason Kipnis grounded out to move him over and an infield single by Jose Ramirez scored Lindor for the Indians only run.

Kipnis doubled to lead off the fourth inning and as soon as he hit the ball well in one at bat, he had to leave again with the same hamstring injury that left him on the disabled list for almost a month.

Blake Snell, who came into the game with an ERA near 5.00, got the win.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Jose Ramirez 1-3 RBI (8% Twitter vote): Ramirez didn’t hit the ball out of the infield but brought a run home despite another groundout heavy night for the struggling All-Star.

2. Bryan Shaw 1 2/3 IP, 1H, 1K (38%): Shaw has put together back-to-back good outings for the first time since maybe the All-Star break.

1. Danny Salazar 5 1/3 IP 7H, 1ER, 4BB, 8K (50%): Salazar had three great starts since coming off the DL. He struggled a bit tonight but managed to fight through it to give the team every chance to win, which is a huge development for him.

Honorable Mention:



Jason Kipnis 1-3 2B (4%): Kipnis led off the fourth with a double the other way, looking like the Kipnis the Indians needed. Unfortunately he left the game in the bottom half of the inning with the same right hamstring problem and is considered day-to-day.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Carlos Carrasco (10-5, 4.06) will try to throw a shutout so the Indians can win a game tomorrow and will probably have to because the Rays are throwing out a tough rookie, Jacob Faria (5-2 2.81) at 7:10.

