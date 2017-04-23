Cleveland – 2

Chicago – 6

Short and Sweet:

Defense for the Tribe seemed to be in short supply today, more so than even the dismal bats. Early on to start the game, Danny Salazar struggled, giving up three runs out of the gate. It was shocking, to a point, that Francona left Danny in the game as long as he did (5.0 innings). Ultimately though, the Tribe starter settled in as he does and ended up striking out nine.

In the fourth, Lindor stepped up and launched one to center, putting Cleveland on the board for the first time today, minimizing the distance to 3-1. However, the White Sox answered back with a run in the fifth on a double from Avisail Garcia to score Jose Abreu, and in the sixth from a Melky Cabrera single putting them up 5-1. As the Chicago bats managed to weave their way around the shift and end up with a few gimmee runs, White Sox starter Derek Holland went seven innings and furthered his dominance over the Tribe.

The game might have been salvageable if the Cleveland gloves decided to show up on this gorgeous Sunday afternoon, and some might argue that they did show but left their fundamentals at home. From Michael Martinez to Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana to Roberto Perez, the Tribe made it a bigger uphill battle than it needed to be for them selves.

This trend of White Sox bats getting by the painful Cleveland defenders continued into the 8th inning, adding a third error by an Indians player in this one game and another run in for Chicago.

One bright spot, aside from Danny figuring things out, was the pinch-hitting Lonnie Chisenhall in the ninth, who looped a double near the line in left and got to third on a fly out from Abraham Almonte. To follow the along, Jason Kipnis appeared in the game and go to first on a walk, giving the Tribe ample opportunity to do something. Anything! On a gifted wild pitch from David Robertson, Lonnie scores Cleveland’s second and final run of the game.

Don’t let my depressing recap get you down, as it was only a bad day, a really, really bad day. However, the Tribe still leaves Chicago with a series win and that above anything else is the important part to focus on. Lesson for today? Can’t win them all.

#TribeTopThree:



Francisco Lindor – SS – 70% of the Twitter vote

Lindor went 2-4 with a solo shot in the fourth and a double in the eighth, bringing in the only run for Cleveland on the day. He was not without his issues, as everyone looked to have something today, but managed to try his best to keep his team’s head above water (or at least keep them from all out drowning). He has been a staple for this team and continues to show just how big of an asset he is, even in a loss and/or a bad day at the office.

Danny Salazar – SP – 12% of the Twitter vote

In almost all Salazar’s starts this season, he has had an inning that his giving him nothing but a hole to dig out of. Today, that inning was the first. Danny struggled through the entire 1-9 of the White Sox order and gave up 3 runs to get things going. To possibly light a fire where there wasn’t one, Terry Francona made a few calls to the bullpen to get reliever Boone Logan up and warming. This threat of being taken out seemed to do the trick for Salazar, who ended up settling in nicely, striking out nine in 5.0 innings and kept all but 1 run from scoring for the remainder of his outing after the 1st.

Lonnie Chisenhall – PH – 12% of the twitter vote

Lonnie came in in the ninth to pinch-hit for Austin Jackson, and did as he has done since coming off the DL. With 1 down and no one on, Lonnie doubled to left, got to third on an Almonte fly out, and came home on a wild pitch. It was a deconstructed home run going by the idea that he got himself on base and got himself home, something the rest of the squad struggled to do throughout the entire game.

Honorable Mentions:

Jose Ramirez

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

Tomorrow is yet another Indians off day, however the Tribe will be back at it Tuesday evening at The Corner to face the Houston Astros. The ‘stros will put the ball into the hands of 3-0 starter Dallas Keuchel, while Cleveland tries to turn things around with righty Josh Tomlin.

It’s a 6:10 first pitch to begin a 6-game home stand!