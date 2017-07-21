Cleveland – 13

Toronto – 3



Short and Sweet:



It looked like it was going to be another short and frustrating outing for Trevor Bauer as he allowed runs in the first two innings and allowed leadoff doubles in the first three innings. But after some long innings, Bauer managed to hold steady and got a little lucky that the Indians exploded for four runs in the fifth inning when Bauer allowed his fifth and final run. He threw just 63 of 112 pitches for strikes but allowed just three runs in five innings.

Edwin Encarnacion socked a solo home run in the second inning then added a two run double in that breakout fifth inning. Encarnacion had a .406 win probability added for the game with his three hits and four RBI.

Luckily it was one of those nights the Indians have struggled to have where more than one hitter carries the load. Abraham Almonte contributed a three run homer in an eight run seventh. Jose Ramirez, Erik Gonzalez and Francisco Lindor had doubles.

Bryan Shaw came on in the sixth inning of a two run game and gave the Indians two perfect innings on 19 pitches allowing the offense to get into gear.

Tribe Top Three:



Hey, finally a fun #TribeTopThree poll for https://t.co/ixRQJxyKee Tell your friends — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 22, 2017

3. Abraham Almonte (6% Twitter vote): Almonte had three hits including a three run homer in seventh that put the game completely out of reach.

2. Bryan Shaw (12% of Twitter vote): Shaw threw 19 pitches and got six outs without allowing a hit, walk or run, good for .192 WPA, most of any pitcher on the night and second most overall behind Edwin.

1. Edwin Encarnacion (79% of Twitter vote): 3 hits and a triple shy of the cycle with a homer, double and four RBI.

Honorable Mention:



Bauer (3% of Twitter vote): It wasn’t Bauer’s best start but he hung in there long enough to keep the team in the game and even got the win!



Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.10) takes the hill for the Blue Jays and Danny Salazar makes his return to the rotation (3-5, 5.40) at 7:10.

