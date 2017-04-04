Cleveland Indians – 8

Texas Rangers – 5

Short and Sweet:

From the beginning of the game, the Indians looked sluggish and quiet. Their bats did little to support Ace Corey Kluber while he gave up homer after homer, giving the Texas Rangers a 5-1 lead by the third inning. The Tribe could not figure out Yu Darvish, losing out on a bases loaded-one out opportunity without being able to score. Finally, in the fourth, the tides began to turn and something for Cleveland started to click. Kluber found his stride, striking out six, and the pen followed his lead giving up a single hit and zero runs. The bats ignited, tying the game in the 8th at 5 runs a piece with a solo shot off the bat of Edwin Encarnacion, and tacking on three more runs in the 9th to put the Tribe up 8-5 for the final.

#TribeTopThree

3) Jose Ramirez – 2B – 14% via twitter

It was off the bat of Ramirez that a breath of life was put back into the Indians dugout. In the top of the fourth inning, with one on and one out, Ramirez belts the first home run of the season to center field, scoring Edwin Encarnacion. Compared to the offense later in the game, this hit seems small, but might as it got Cleveland in the game once again. Jose went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk, and no strikeouts.



2) Abraham Almonte – RF – 21% via twitter

Almonte had a lot to prove going into this season, mostly that he could contribute without help. To the excitement of his team and fans, The Mountain did exactly that. In almost every at bat in tonight’s game he found a way to get on base and then get over. He created the situations around him to achieve the best way to help his team score and it worked. By the looks, Almonte would strike you as a power hitter, which he definitely can be, but in this particular game he was a small-ball leader that made things happen. Abe went 1-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs and an RBI, striking out once.

1) Edwin Encarnacion – 1B – 54% via twitter

Oh Edwin, the expectations around him can dwarf the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, but he played right into them. The Indians signed him for the single purpose of adding power to an already terrifying lineup. Basically, he has one job. Yes, his glove was there at first all night and he looked fantastic, but let’s skip to the chase. It’s the 8th inning, with the Tribe still down by 1 with enough baseball left where anything can happen. There’s one out and no men on, and Edwin swings and drives a homer to left field and Cleveland fans go crazy! Rounding the bases, as he does, the right arm goes up as his parrot perch and fans rejoice to see that because instead of his being against us, it was now for us.

That 8th inning, game tying, bomb set off a firestorm for the rest of the game as the Indians drove in another three runs for a final score of 9-5.

Encarnacion went 2-5 with 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 LOB and struck out once.

Honorable Mentions:

Rookie 3B Yandy Diaz

Lead off DH Carlos Santana

Returning LF Michael Brantley

Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Andrew Miller

Closer Cody Allen

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Carlos Carrasco and Texas’ Martin Perez face off in game two of the season, and series, in Globe Life Park.